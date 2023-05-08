See Fitness Pro Denise Austin Model the Same Pink Swimsuit She Wore in the '90s: 'Longevity Baby!' 

The workout mentor is still feeling “as confident and fit as ever” 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 05:41 PM
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach - Runway
Photo: John Parra/Getty

Denise Austin is still kickin'!

In an Instagram post shared Friday, the 66-year-old workout maven reflected on her career by wearing the same swimsuit she wore decades ago.

The side-by-side photo shows Austin from the '90s sporting a hot pink one-piece with white trimming and her present-day beaming in the same bathing suit.

"WOW!! what an incredible memory to look back on!! This Then and Now brings back such nostalgia…I wore this suit back in the '90s while shooting my TV show!! How many of you remember watching???" she began the caption.

Relishing the way she feels "as confident and fit as ever," she noted that the piece of clothing is a reminder of "how far I've come!!"

"Longevity baby!!! Thank you to everyone that has always supported me.. THEN and NOW!!!!xoxo," she signed off.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The fitness personality isn't the only one in her family who's on the move. Her look-alike daughter Katie is too.

The 29-year-old's Instagram page echoes her mom's, in that it's filled with quick workout routines and recipe videos.

In 2021, she became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Search Finalist, an experience she called "humbling and life-changing." That year, she won the contest and was named a co-Rookie of the year by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for 2022, alongside Christen Harper.

The Austins' love for being active and their genes aren't the only two things they have in common. Of course, an affinity for swimsuits is a third. "I sometimes share with my mama," she revealed her of collection which, at the time, held 40 pieces.

Related Articles
Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend the Cleobella Mother's Day Tea Party with Katherine Schwarzenegger at The Coast Lounge at Palisades Villages on May 06, 2023 i
Maria Shriver and Daughters Christina and Katherine Schwarzenegger Wear Matching Dresses to L.A. Event 
Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She’s ‘Picking Out a Husband’ While Attending F1 in Miami
Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She's 'Picking Out a Husband' While Attending Formula 1 in Miami
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Channel the ’70s in Throwback Looks for Gala Event.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Channel the '70s in Throwback Looks for Gala Event
American gymnast Simone Biles is photographed in her wedding dress on her balcony while getting ready for the big day as she ties the knot with Jonathan Owens in Cabo San Lucas. Also pictured getting a shave on his balcony.
Simone Biles' Wedding Dress Featured a 'Crucial' High Slit to Make Her Appear Taller: 'I'm So Petite'
Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in Vanderpump Rules . https://www.bravotv.com/vanderpump-rules/season-10/videos/raquel-leviss-turned-a-new-leaf-in-her-relationship-with-james. Credit: Bravo; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)
Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in 'Vanderpump Rules' Sneak Peek
Blake Lively Hoka sneakers TOUT
Blake Lively Is the Latest Celebrity Mom to Step Out in These Supportive Sneakers
Jared Leto/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr3pdkwJ3xw/
See the Celebrities Who Snapped the Purrfect Selfies with Jared Leto (as Choupette) at the 2023 Met Gala 
Jennie CK campaign
Blackpink's Jennie Teams Up with Calvin Klein for Limited-Edition Capsule Collection
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Steps Out in $6,800 Optical Illusion Jeans That Are Actually Made of Leather
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Fronts Sunny New Jimmy Choo Campaign: 'Who Is Ready for Summer?!'
Blake Lively Jokes About Taking Her Disco Curled ‘Hair Out on a Date’: ‘We’re Goin’ Steady Now’
Blake Lively Jokes About Taking Her Disco Curled Hair 'Out on a Date': 'We're Goin' Steady Now'
Joanna Gaines Has Worn This Incredibly Comfy Top for Years — and You Can Get the Look for $11
Joanna Gaines Has Worn This Incredibly Comfy Top for Years — and You Can Get the Look for $11
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Have Nothing but Good Vibes After Wearing the Same Dress to the Met Gala
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke and Halle Bailey
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey and Maya Hawke
Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ICYMI, Rihanna's Cat-Eye Sunglasses on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Had Massive False Lashes
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Margot Robbie attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage); Cindy Crawford lors du défilé haute couture de Chanel en janvier 1993 à Paris, France. (Photo by Pool ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Cindy Crawford Responds to Margot Robbie's Chanel Met Gala Dress That She Wore First: 'Love Seeing This'