See Fitness Pro Denise Austin Model the Same Pink Swimsuit She Wore in the '90s: 'Longevity Baby!' 

Denise Austin is still kickin'!

In an Instagram post shared Friday, the 66-year-old workout maven reflected on her career by wearing the same swimsuit she wore decades ago.

The side-by-side photo shows Austin from the '90s sporting a hot pink one-piece with white trimming and her present-day beaming in the same bathing suit.

"WOW!! what an incredible memory to look back on!! This Then and Now brings back such nostalgia…I wore this suit back in the '90s while shooting my TV show!! How many of you remember watching???" she began the caption.

Relishing the way she feels "as confident and fit as ever," she noted that the piece of clothing is a reminder of "how far I've come!!"

"Longevity baby!!! Thank you to everyone that has always supported me.. THEN and NOW!!!!xoxo," she signed off.

The fitness personality isn't the only one in her family who's on the move. Her look-alike daughter Katie is too.

The 29-year-old's Instagram page echoes her mom's, in that it's filled with quick workout routines and recipe videos.

In 2021, she became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Search Finalist, an experience she called "humbling and life-changing." That year, she won the contest and was named a co-Rookie of the year by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for 2022, alongside Christen Harper.

The Austins' love for being active and their genes aren't the only two things they have in common. Of course, an affinity for swimsuits is a third. "I sometimes share with my mama," she revealed her of collection which, at the time, held 40 pieces.