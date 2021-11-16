Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Bring Some Supermodel Smolder to Red Carpet at the InStyle Awards

Kaia Gerber looked like mom Cindy Crawford's mini-me at the InStyle Awards!

The modeling mother-daughter duo stepped out together for InStyle's sixth annual award ceremony honoring industry image makers, and they proved their style influence is here to stay.

As she showed off her freshly chopped bangs, Gerber, 20, looked just like Crawford, 55, who wrapped her arm around her daughter's back and posed with a proud smile.

Both women brought some glimmer to the red carpet with their ensembles. Crawford opted for a multicolored chevron metallic knit sleeveless gown by Missoni paired with nude sandals. Meanwhile, Gerber arrived in an Alexander McQueen tank dress with blue ombré crystal and sequin "rain" embroidery cascading down the fringe skirt.

6th Annual Instyle Awards Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagi

Ever since Gerber started following in her mom's footsteps by breaking into the modeling scene back in 2017 at age 16, she's often been compared to Crawford. And Gerber doesn't have a problem with it.

In a personal essay for Vogue's November 2019 issue, Gerber said that being compared to her mother is "the biggest compliment."

"From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom," she wrote. "As I get older, it happens even more, and it's not just a visual thing: It's everything from our mannerisms to our voices."