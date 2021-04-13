The photo was taken one year before Prince Philip was introduced to a then 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth

See Cara and Poppy Delevingne's Grandmother with Prince Philip in Glam Throwback Photo from 1938

Cara Delevingne and sister Poppy Delevingne have a special connection to the late Prince Philip.

On Monday, Poppy, 34, shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her paternal grandmother Angela Delevingne with a then 17-year-old Prince Philip sitting on a beach in Venice in 1938.

In the vintage snap, the future Duke of Edinburgh — who died last Friday at the age of 99 — and Angela are lounging on a beach chair with their elbows resting on a striped pillow.

Prince Philip is seen in a polo, long pants and white shoes while Angela wore a bathing suit and wedge sandals.

In the caption of the photo, Poppy revealed her grandmother's first impression of the late prince.

"My cousins remember her saying 'That after meeting him, she thought he'd make someone a very good husband one day.' How right she was," Poppy wrote.

According to Page Six, the snap was taken by Angela's husband Edward who she married that year.

One year after the photo, Prince Philip was introduced to a then 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth during her family visit to Britain's Royal Naval College where he was a cadet.

Angela's maternal aunt was the step-mother of the wife of Lord Mountbatten, who was Prince Philip's uncle and the Queen's second cousin once removed, Page Six reported.

Angela and Edward's son, Charles, 71, is the father of Cara and Poppy and a successful property developer.

