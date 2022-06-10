See Britney Spears' Versace Wedding Dress Sketch — Including Her 10-Foot Train and 15-Foot Veil

Both Spears and Sam Asghari wore bespoke Versace designs for their Los Angeles wedding on Thursday — get all the details on their looks

When it came time to design her dream wedding dress, Britney Spears collaborated with iconic Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace on a show-stopping bridal look.

Spears married fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles wearing an elegant Versace design with a classic silhouette — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the dress sketch, plus all the details from the famed atelier on the bride and groom's bespoke Versace ensembles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me," Donatella shares in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"

The bride wore a white silk cady gown — which was hand crafted by the Atelier Versace tailors over 700 hours — featuring a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and connects together with a stream of pearl buttons down the back. The design also included a front leg-slit and a 10-foot train.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"Since we first met, Britney has always had a very special place in my heart," Donatella says. "Seeing her free, happy, and now getting married puts a smile on my face."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

To finish the look, Spears wore a dramatic veil crafted from close to 15 feet of silk tulle trimmed in silk satin and matching white satin pumps. And of course she brought her signature pop star flair to the look with a '90s inspired choker moment and sheer, fingerless gloves.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari and Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The groom also wore custom Versace — a black wool tuxedo featuring a double-breasted peak lapel jacket with silk satin details, plus pants with a banded belt at the waist. He styled the tux with a white dress shirt with traditional smoking collar, a matching black silk bowtie and coordinating loafers.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding

Left: Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock Right: Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The couple exchanged custom wedding bands from designer Stephanie Gottlieb, with Spears choosing a dazzling stack of two bands to pair with her engagement ring including the Classic Round Diamond Eternity Band with diamonds all around and the Marquise Diamond Band, with the stones set east west in a bezel eternity band. Both rings are set in Platinum and feature diamonds just under 2 carats total weight per band.

The groom also selected two Stephanie Gottlieb bands including the Step Edge Comfort Fit 5mm Band and a Beveled Comfort Fit 5mm Band.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding

Left: The rings | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock Right: Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding

Left: Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock Right: Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Spears walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," sources tells PEOPLE.

In March, Spears shared a series photos of her reunion with Donatella on Instagram ahead of her big day. In the gallery, the "Toxic" singer was joined by fiancé Sam Asghari and the famed designer.

"Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good 💕🌹🌹 …" Spears captioned the Instagram gallery.

The visit came after Spears teased on Instagram in November that Donatella would be designing her wedding dress.

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement on Instagram in September.

Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen shared in an additional statement to PEOPLE that he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Cohen shared, adding that Spears' new ring was designed by N.Y.C. jeweler Roman Malayev, founder of Forever Diamonds in New York.