See Bella Hadid's Dramatic Hair Change — a Jet Black Bob!

Back to black! Bella Hadid just debuted her edgiest look yet.

The supermodel, 22, was photographed with jet black hair during Paris Fashion Week — first at the Mui Mui Spring/Summer 2020 show, then later in street style paparazzi shots — and it’s the first time she’s rocked the dark hue since the beginning of her career in 2015.

Hadid walked the runway alongside sister Gigi and Kaia Gerber on Oct. 1, wearing Mui Mui’s version of business casual: a silk pencil skirt and crop top set, layered over an off-the-shoulder gray knit sweater. She pulled her newly black hair into a loose bun with plenty of all-over volume.

So, is it a wig? We’re not sure.

Regardless, Hadid was clearly feeling it. She stepped out in Paris later that night rocking a choppy bob cut and the same dark black color.

The Dior Beauty ambassador paired her new hairstyle with an equally-edgy leather jacket, a 70s-inspired maroon jumpsuit and thin black sunglasses.

And this isn’t the first time Hadid (a natural blonde) has chosen a striking hair color. She signed to IMG Models in 2014 and one year later, she attended the CFDA Awards during New York Fashion Week with black hair.

Hadid opened up to Glamour about her history of experimenting with new hair colors and styles in 2016.

“I didn’t really dye my hair to separate myself from Gigi. I started dyeing my hair when I was 14,” she said. “I dyed it black and blue, I wore eyeliner—I was a punk kid. I might want to go blond eventually!”

Her most recent hair change comes just one month after E! News reported that the model split with on-again, off-again boyfriend, The Weekend, with a source telling the outlet that “distance” was to blame.

“They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” the source told E!. “Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.”

Their conflicting schedules made it even harder, the source explained, and caused tension in the relationship.

“They have been arguing a lot recently,” the source added. “[They] haven’t spent quality time together in months.”

The source then said was still a chance of them reconciling. “They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects,” they told E!.