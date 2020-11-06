All About the 4.5-Carat 'Show-Stopper' Engagement Ring Dale Moss Gave The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley

"It was a miracle we got it done," Bachelor Nation jeweler Neil Lane tells PEOPLE exclusively about rushing to make Crawley's dream ring

Ordinarily, Neil Lane's role as the Bachelor franchise's go-to jeweler rolls out in a predictable fashion, and usually involves him flying into an exotic locale armed with a selection of dazzling diamond rings for smitten finalists to pour over before the Final Rose ceremony. But like most things in 2020, Season 16 of The Bachelorette, featuring Clare Crawley, was far from ordinary. "No one knew if we'd even be able to have the season because of COVID," says Lane. "And then Clare fell in love at first sight, so I had to scramble!"

With the news that Crawley and her Bachelorette beau Dale Moss were looking to get engaged just a few weeks into filming, it was crunch-time for Lane. "She had made up her mind and I had to design the ring in record time – it was stressful and crazy, but crazy fun," says Lane, who didn't even have time to quarantine in the show's make-shift COVID bubble in Palm Springs before the proposal. "I had time to make just one perfect 'Wow' ring."

Image zoom Credit: ABC; Courtesy Neil Lane

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane

The scramble paid off. Crawley’s stunning 4.5-carat sparkler features a radiant-cut diamond framed by two shield-shaped diamonds. Handmade in platinum, the Neil Lane Couture ring is further accented with 145 smaller round diamonds and an art deco style, says Lane, who had conferred with Crawley early on about what she might want in a perfect ring. "It was a miracle we got it done!"

"Nothing was regular this season but I think it all worked — it was an exciting hullabaloo but really everyone was just rooting for Clare and her love story," he says.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane

For the proposal episode, host Chris Harrison Facetimed with Lane.

"That was a first... I hadn’t shaved in three months and I was not in my usual Bachelor outfit!" he says, laughing – and Lane felt part of the process. "The whole thing was an adventure — it was stressful but fun, and the ring is unique, very dynamic and stylized... and there are diamonds everywhere."