See All of André Leon Talley's Most Memorable Met Gala Red Carpet Interviews
Former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley left a memorable imprint on the fashion industry before his death at age 73.
From quickly rising through the ranks at Vogue after first joining the publication in 1983, becoming editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's right hand to lobbying for more diversity on runways, Talley was known as a true trailblazer in the fashion world.
"The loss of Andre is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of Andre's, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly—no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him," Wintour said of Talley's legacy.
One of Talley's most anticipated annual events each year came at the star-studded Met Gala, where he served as Vogue's red carpet correspondent and delivered unforgettable celebrity interviews up until 2018. As we look back at his legacy, take a moment to enjoy Talley's witty, clever and entertaining commentary that lit up the Met Gala red carpet.