See All of André Leon Talley's Most Memorable Met Gala Red Carpet Interviews

From quickly rising through the ranks at Vogue after first joining the publication in 1983, becoming editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's right hand to lobbying for more diversity on runways, Talley was known as a true trailblazer in the fashion world.

"The loss of Andre is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of Andre's, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly—no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him," Wintour said of Talley's legacy.