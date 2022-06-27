See All the Celebrities Who Have Worn the Valentino 'Pink PP' Collection

Drew Barrymore, Lana Condor, Lizzo and more stars look pretty in pink in the collection from Valentino's Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli

By Juliana Perri June 27, 2022 05:51 PM

Drew Barrymore

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Drew Barrymore wowed in a custom pink Valentino gown for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, a look she accessorized with bold turquoise pieces.

Lana Condor

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Lana Condor attended the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards wearing a three-piece ensemble from the Valentino Pink PP Collection. She also donned the Valentino Tango shoes to match her monochromatic look. 

Elsa Hosk

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk posed for cameras at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival screening of Elvis in a Valentino Pink PP Collection gown with a plunging neckline and matching pink gloves.

Katherine Langford

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Katherine Langford was a showstopper in a Valentino Pink PP Collection gown with the Valentino Garavani shoes to the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Saweetie

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Saweetie stepped out for the 2022 Grammy Awards in a a stunning two-piece fluorescent pink look with matching pink gloves from the Valentino Pink PP Collection.

Glenn Close

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

At the 2022 Met Gala, Glenn Close walked the red carpet alongside Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, who designed her custom look. She wore a cape, silk georgette shirt and matching pants, gloves, and a Valentino Garavani One Stud clutch. 

Sebastian Stan

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Sebastian Stan wore a full Valentino Pink PP Collection look — featuring a wool boucle jacket, chiffon shirt, and loose wool trousers — to the 2022 Met Gala. He finished the look with the Valentino Garavani One Stud sneakers. 

Gillian Anderson

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gillian Anderson attended the premiere of The First Lady in Los Angeles wearing a two piece set from the Valentino Pink PP Collection. She completed the look with the Valentino Garavani One Stud shoes. 

Lizzo

Credit: Anna Webber/Getty

Lizzo stepped out in a Valentino Pink PP Collection mini-dress at the screening of her Amazon dance competition series Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. She paired it with the matching gloves and tango shoes from the collection. 

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Credit: Gotham/Getty

Nicola Peltz Beckham posed on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala with husband Brooklyn Beckham wearing a pink chiffon dress with a sculpted sweetheart neckline, the closing look from the Valentino Pink PP Collection. She paired the dress with the Valentino Garavani Tango shoes. 

Simone Ashley

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley attended the British Academy Film Awards wearing a look that featured a flowing pink cape from the Valentino Pink PP Collection. The look also included wide leg pants to go with the mesh top. Ashley shared was "bringing the pink" in her caption of the look on Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens wore a strapless pink Valentino mini-dress with a plunging neckline on-stage at the 2022 MTV Movies and TV Awards. She paired the look with Valentino Garavani Discobox shoes.

Dua Lipa

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Dua Lipa stepped out in a full Valentino Pink PP Collection look for a night out in London. She paired the three-piece ensemble with a matching pink Roman Stud bag and Disco Box shoes.

Jenna Ortega

Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

Jenna Ortega sported a custom embroidered tunic shirt with flower applications from the collection while attending the 2022 Met Gala.

By Juliana Perri