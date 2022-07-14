Tattoos and True Love! See All of Pete Davidson's Ink Dedicated to Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has said that Davidson's tattoos in her honor are "really cute"

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Pete Davidson has clearly made his love for Kim Kardashian permanent.

The former Saturday Night Live star wasted no time inking his skin in honor of his girlfriend after they started dating last fall. Since then, Davidson, 28, has shown off at least four tattoos that seem to point to his relationship with the Kardashians star.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones that he got," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. "I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute,' but that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

"KIM" Branding

The first tattoo dedicated to Kardashian, 41, that fans spotted was her first name on his chest. In a selfie that Davidson's friend Dave Sirus shared (and then deleted) from his Instagram, the comedian's ink is on full display.

DeGeneres asked Kardashian about this particular tattoo that was spotted in March, and the SKIMS creator confirmed it was in fact real. But rather than it being a tattoo, she revealed that it's a brand, which is a bit different.

Pete Davidson Instagram

"I think he was like, I want something that's there that I can't get rid of … because he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up and I just wanted it there as a scar on me,' " Kardashian told the host. And when DeGeneres asked if that meant Davidson's skin was actually branded with a hot iron, Kardashian said yes.

"My Girl Is a Lawyer"

Kardashian also told DeGeneres about Davidson's little "my girl is a lawyer" tattoo that he got to celebrate her passing the baby bar. She told DeGeneres that this particular tattoo is "really cute" and later showed off a clear picture of it on Davidson's clavicle on her Instagram Stories.

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Pete Davidson Tattoo Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Her Kids' Initials

In late April, fans spotted yet another new tattoo on Davidson, this one appearing to read, "KNSCP," which would be Kardashian's initials, as well as those of her four children with ex-husband West: North, 6, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The couple was leaving the Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival event at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles when paparazzi snapped some photos of them together. Though the tattoo, which is on Davidson's clavicle/collarbone area, is hard to see from a distance, fans were confident that it was yet another tribute to Kardashian.

*EXCLUSIVE* Pete Davidson Appears to Have Kim & Kids' Initials Tattooed on Neck Credit: BACKGRID

"Aladdin" and "Jasmine"

Davidson's most recently spotted tattoo, which fans just picked up on in Kardashian's photos from July, seems to be dedicated to the couple's first kiss. The two did a sketch together on Saturday Night Live as Aladdin and Jasmine from the 1992 Disney movie, and now Davidson appears to have both of those character names on his body with an infinity symbol between them.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

But even though these were recently identified, they aren't that new — you can see this tattoo in the May paparazzi photos. Though fans spotted Davidson's tribute to Kardashian's kids, it wasn't clear that the tattoo right below it was also a tribute to his girlfriend. That means he's had this tattoo since at least April.

kim and pete. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4gpU7v87y/. Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!' " Kardashian told host Amanda Hirsch while appearing on an April episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast of her SNL kiss with her future boyfriend.

"It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss."