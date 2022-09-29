See All of Kylie Jenner's Dazzling Paris Fashion Week Looks, Including Her Over-the-Top Jewelry

Jenner has already served four glamorous looks in the City of Light

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 29, 2022 12:12 PM
kylie jenner
Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images (2)

Kylie Jenner's turning her trip to Paris into her own personal fashion show.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has taken in a handful of Paris Fashion Week shows already and has shown up to each presentation looking more glam than the last.

Paris Fashion Week, the last week of Fashion Month for the season, may have just started, but Jenner has already served four stunning looks.

For Acne Studios' presentation on Wednesday, Jenner, 25, wore an angelic white dress with long sleeves and a floor-skimming hemline. And while the dress had a drapey effect, it still hugged every single one of her curves. She paired the look with huge studded hoops and oversize white sunglasses. Posing against Acne's pink wall made her truly pop in the all-white look.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022
Stephane Cardinale/Getty

In a totally contrasting move, Jenner switched to a white mini dress for the Balmain show later that day. Her barely there macrame dress accentuated her curves and had a neckline just about to her belly button. She paired this look with completely clear, nude heels.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">kylie jenner</a>
David Fisher/Shutterstock

That wasn't all for Wednesday, though! Jenner then stepped out in an all-black look consisting of an oversize croc-embossed coat that totally hid what she was wearing underneath. She did wear black gloves and a matching black bag, though, and sunglasses at night. Jenner later posted an Instagram story from dinner that showed off the strapless black number she had hiding beneath her coat.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">kylie jenner</a>
Best Image/BACKGRID

On Thursday, Jenner kicked off her day at the Schiaparelli presentation wearing a blue velvet gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The true star of her outfit, though, was the heart-shaped choker around her neck. The necklace had an ultra-thick band with a huge anatomically correct heart charm dangling on her chest.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">kylie jenner</a>
Pierre Suu/GC Images

Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting ready for Schiaparelli on TikTok, which included a closer look at her necklace and her Old Hollywood glam style she chose for hair and makeup. Set to the tune of Beyoncé's "Pure/Honey," Jenner's video also takes viewers to the Schiaparelli presentation to get a glimpse of the newest collection.

At Wednesday's Balmain show, Jenner not only caught up with close friend and creative director of the fashion house, Olivier Rousteing, but she also saw Cher close the show in a dark, futuristic spandex look complete with black platform boots, which complemented her signature long, dark mane.

She was cheered on by onlookers as her 1998 hit "Strong Enough" played over the loudspeaker, according to video of the moment shared by WWD. Cher sang along to her tune as she waved at the crowd while walking arm-in-arm and hand-in-hand with Rousteing.

Following the show, Cher shared her thoughts about the experience on Twitter.

"Just had the best time on stage," she wrote, in an all-caps tweet. "Felt great, show was probably [the] best fashion show 'ever.' "

Cher and Olivier Rousteing on the catwalk Balmain show, Runway
Shutterstock

She went on to call the models "[beauties] from another universe," and said that both the clothes and Rousteing were "to die for."

"[The] stage was calling me, 'Cher.... Oh Cher.... Come home...,' " she wrote, alongside a series of Cher-looking avatars, including a "head-exploding" emoji. "I hear you."

Paris Fashion Week goes until Oct. 4, so there's plenty of time for the Kylie Swim creator to bring out more dazzling outfits in the City of Light and also plenty of time for more surprising appearances from our favorite celebrities.

