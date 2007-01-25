Secrets From The Red Carpet: Who's Wearing Their Spanx?

Have you ever looked at those clingy gowns on the red carpet and cursed the women wearing them for being so preternaturally smooth? Not so fast — from Sienna Miller to Meryl Streep, this season’s award shows are packed with stars who rely on body-slimming Spanx. Sienna recently admitted that her Spanx keep everything wobbly “hidden and squashed!” And Globe winner Helen Mirren had her stylist call in enough of the size-reducing undergarments to “to last her all awards season.” Other fans of Spanx at the Golden Globes included winners Emily Blunt and America Ferrera — women after our own hearts (and Spanx-clad hips!). You can bet on seeing the effects of Spanx on more than a few women at Sunday’s SAG awards, too.