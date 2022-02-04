Pam & Tommy star Sebastian Stan revealed that his nipple piercings also had trouble staying on when he and costar Lily James were recreating an iconic photo of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Sebastian Stan Says It Was 'Strange' Applying His Nipple Piercings to Transform Into Tommy Lee

Sebastian Stan went all in for his role as Tommy Lee.

The Pam & Tommy star, 39, talked about playing the Mötley Crüe drummer in the new Hulu limited series during IMDb's Fan Q&A.

When he was asked about adjusting to the nipple piercings he had to wear to emulate the rocker, Stan said, "You know it's a strange sensation when a 45-year-old man is applying things to that area at 4 in the morning."

Discussing the iconic photo of Pamela Anderson biting Lee's nipple ring, Stan added that "they were not staying on" when he and costar Lily James were trying to recreate the pic for Pam & Tommy.

Stan also revealed which of Lee's tattoos he would keep for himself during the Q&A, explaining, "There was always a story with Mighty Mouse so maybe that one."

Ahead of the show's Feb. 2 premiere, Stan and James visited Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where James revealed Tuesday that she and Stan "never really saw each other outside of character" while making Pam & Tommy, which explores the infamous '90s sex tape scandal involving the Baywatch star and the musician.

"It's true," Stan said. "I texted Lily early on, I said, 'Listen, I'm scared sh--less, and I'm gonna need to hold your hand, and if you want to hold mine, we're here, we're in this together.' "

"And then I didn't see her outside of Pamela until the end of the shoot," he added.

The pair also spoke about how they were "terrified" to play such iconic individuals and told host Jimmy Kimmel how they would get into character.

"I think we were both just terrified to play these characters," Stan said. "They're real-life people. I don't have tattoos on my body. I think we both would just, on repeat, listen to their voices and their interviews. And — I know we both did this — we would actually scream into pillows in between the scenes because I was trying to get my voice raspy to sound like him, and you were doing that too. So I was like, 'You're screaming into a pillow as well?!' "

"I think everyone thought we were literally losing our minds in our trailers!" James, 32, added.

James also opened up about her "freeing" and "liberating" transformation into Anderson in a cover story for Net-a-Porter's Porter published last month.

"I've never worked so hard," she said. "I read the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews."

In addition to her intensive prep work for her starring role in the eight-episode limited series, James shared her experience with her physical transformation.

"Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it," the Cinderella actress shared, noting that she would be in makeup for about four hours starting at 3 a.m., putting on a chest plate, wig, and tan.