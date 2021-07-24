These 'Extremely Comfortable' Slippers Are Handmade to Look Like High-Top Converse Sneakers
Calling all shoe fanatics! If you love Converse high-tops so much you wish you could wear them all the time, look no further than the Amazon Handmade category. The section supports small businesses and features a variety of items, including jewelry, home goods, and clothing. The best part? A majority of it is customizable to fit your style.
These crochet Chuck Taylor-inspired slippers are no exception; choose your size, sole selection (knitted or rubber) and color options (out of nine). The handcrafted shoes resemble Converse high-top sneakers, complete with laces and a star patch on the side. Five-star reviewers claim they are "extremely comfortable" and provide "outstanding comfort and grip" when ordered with the rubber sole.
"The coolest house shoes ever," says one satisfied shopper. "Very well made and the detail is marvelous."
Buy It! Seay Crochet Unisex Converse Slippers, $46.90; amazon.com
Each pair is handcrafted in Turkey, so shipping might take more than a week, but reviewers say the seller is communicative and their items were shipped quickly. One shopper even wrote that they received a picture of their slippers before they shipped. Right now, the fastest delivery will arrive as soon as August 2.
As summer comes to a close, now is the time to start thinking about fall attire. Although the slip-ons are ideal for lounging around the house, they are durable enough to wear outside for short periods of time — like grabbing the mail or taking the dog out — because of their rubber sole. Plus, they're hand washable. Whether you're buying them for yourself or as a gift, the slippers sure to be a hit thanks to the soft, warm material and detailed design.
"These are the most adorable pair of slippers I've ever seen," says one Amazon shopper. "I would definitely buy these and give them as Christmas, birthday, or any other occasion gift.
So worth it!"
Add these crochet slippers to your cart sooner rather than later so you can secure your size and favorite color. And the faster you place your order the sooner they'll arrive!
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.
- These 'Extremely Comfortable' Slippers Are Handmade to Look Like High-Top Converse Sneakers
- Shoppers Are Raving About This Lightweight Stick Vacuum — and It's Just $40 on Amazon
- Amazon Shoppers Say This $80 Tower Fan 'Blew So Cold' They Actually Had to Turn It Off
- More Than 59,000 Shoppers Love This Cotton Underwear That 'Fits Like a Dream'