The Brand Behind the Viral Butt-Sculpting Leggings Makes Tons of Other Flattering Activewear

It seems like all anybody is talking about (and wearing) these days is the TikTok leggings. You've most likely seen them pop up on your social media feed, and even celebrities like Lizzo have hopped on the trend. The honeycomb leggings have blown up for their butt-sculpting effects, and it turns out the brand actually has a lot more activewear on Amazon with similar flattering features.
Aside from the viral leggings, Seasum also makes various other leggings that highlight your behind, like these scrunched textured tights, seamless butt lift leggings, and ruched yoga pants. Amazon shoppers particularly like the seamless option — more than 2,000 customers have left them a five-star rating. Made with a stretchy, double-layered fabric, the high-waisted leggings have dotted contouring details that enhance the appearance of your glutes. They come in 35 various colors and designs, and are available in XS to XL.
Shoppers often compare them to Gymshark's leggings, and rave that they are "sexy, supportive, and stretchy."
If you can't get enough of that honeycomb texture, Seasum actually has a bodysuit and shorts made out of the same material. The Textured Sleeveless Jumpsuit was a popular buy on Amazon even before the leggings — it's currently in the top 15 best-selling jumpsuits on the site. The Seasum bodysuit features an open back design and is available in both full-length and shorts versions. It comes in 32 colors and patterns, including bright options like neon yellow and pink, plus tie-dye and leopard prints.
"The bodysuit is comfortable, functional, and flattering," one shopper wrote. "I was able to perform yoga while looking cute…I received compliments and people were shocked to find out the outfit was for working out! I like how the jumpsuit is designed to make the booty stand out. It is also super easy to get in and out of, which is convenient when you need to use the bathroom."
The original leggings that took off have already been backordered a couple of times in select colors and sizes, so make sure you shop your favorite styles before they disappear.