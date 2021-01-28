The Brand Behind the Viral Butt-Sculpting Leggings Makes Tons of Other Flattering Activewear

If you can't get enough of that honeycomb texture, Seasum actually has a bodysuit and shorts made out of the same material. The Textured Sleeveless Jumpsuit was a popular buy on Amazon even before the leggings — it's currently in the top 15 best-selling jumpsuits on the site. The Seasum bodysuit features an open back design and is available in both full-length and shorts versions. It comes in 32 colors and patterns, including bright options like neon yellow and pink, plus tie-dye and leopard prints.