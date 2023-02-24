Sean Stewart Turned to Dad Rod's Jeweler to Design Surprise Engagement Ring for Wife: All the Details

Ron at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills shared exclusive details with PEOPLE on the 3-carat sparkler Sean had made for Jody Weintraub after the couple spontaneously married in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day

By
Published on February 24, 2023 02:47 PM
Jody Weintraub Stewart Wedding ring

Sean Stewart has done well with his diamond ring choice for his new wife, Jody Weintraub.

The oldest son of rocker Rod Stewart, 42, purchased the ring from Ron Rosenblum at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, Rod's longtime jeweler who spoke exclusively with PEOPLE on the 3-carat sparkler Sean picked up on Tuesday.

"It's nice. It's exciting. I was one of the first ones, I guess, that he called and said, 'guess what? I got great news. I got married!'" Ron tells PEOPLE.

The couple, who have known each other for nearly 30 years, married in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day in a spur-of-the-moment wedding after he proposed at dinner that night, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed from a source last week.

"Sean asked her while they were out to dinner at Catch. They married shortly after getting their marriage license at 10 p.m. at Little Church of the West," a source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE. After heading back to Los Angeles and celebrating with family at Nobu Malibu, Sean set out for his most important task: choosing the ring.

Congratulations to my boy @seanstewart and his beautiful bride @jody_weintraubstewart who surprised us all with a spur of the moment Las Vegas wedding
Sean Stewart and Jody Weintraub. Alana K Stewart Instagram

"We looked at three beautiful different options," Ron says of walking Sean through the process for something special for Jody, also 42. "What she wanted before he even kind of knew what he was looking for was what he wound up with because that's what her desire was."

"It's a really super super fine quality 3-carat cushion [cut]," Ron says of the six-figure ring. "Full pavé. Everything pavé pavé," he says of the famed French setting.

"So he was very sweet and gave her what she wants," says Ron of Jody's "dream" ring, which she had shared a picture of something similar. "All girls have this inspiration. That's what her dream was and that's what he fulfilled," he shares, adding of Sean: "He's a good guy. He's really a good guy. He's fun."

Jody Weintraub Stewart Wedding ring

Ron, who has designed some memorable Celtic pieces for Rod over the years, has known the family for decades, explaining that Sean certainly has an eye for luxury like his dad.

"He grew up in it," he says matter-of-factly. The British musician, 78, dubbed "Rod the Mod" in the mid-sixties, is known for paving the way with his signature style starting from his much earlier years with The Faces in 1969 before building his mega-successful career.

Despite Sean's famous upbringing, he's poured his heart and soul into his own recent business endeavors, the Stewart source says, with his apparel company Dirty Laundry — striving to build his own empire, now with his own new family. Jody has a son, Doc, age 5, who Sean adores.

Rod Stewart and Sean Stewart
Rod and Sean Stewart. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shortly after PEOPLE's wedding story broke, Sean's mom Alana Stewart, who was married to Rod from 1979 to 1984, confirmed the wedding news with a sweet congratulations to her son and his "beautiful bride" on Instagram.

The streetwear designer has known the former EXTRA producer, daughter of the legendary late producer Jerry Weintraub, since high school, the source explains. "They are both very family-oriented people."

Sean Stewart and Alana Stewart arrive at The Farrah Fawcett Foundation's Tex-Mex Fiesta at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Ron the jeweler concurs. "They come from two great families, so good for them," he tells PEOPLE, explaining that Sean came in on his own to purchase the ring and presented it to Jody on Tuesday.

Sean Stewart wedding
Sean Stewart, Jody Weintraub and Rod Stewart in 2022. jodi stewart/instagram

As for the last-minute nuptials, the couple intended on just taking a typical romantic trip for Valentine's Day to the Wynn hotel, but then it quickly turned into a lifetime commitment. "Sean and Jody share a best friend, Courtenay Semal, which was the reason why they kept reconnecting over the years. They both have famous families, they just get each other," the source says, noting that the couple is "so much alike" and are "born two days apart" from one another.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

With his new wife, Sean is "proud" to finally have a family of his own, and the source shares that he and Jody plan to have children together. For now, it's house hunting and planning a traditional wedding this summer in Spain at Marbella Beach Club with their families.

"They're the same person," the source adds of the couple and why it works. "They're from the same town, they have the same friends. They just understand each other."

Related Articles
Sarah Michelle Gellar bob
Sarah Michelle Gellar Debuts Icy Blonde Bob Haircut — See Her Chic New Look!
Kim Kardashian Shares New Pictures Taken By "Long Handed" Sister Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian Shares Sultry New Bikini Pics Taken by 'Long Handed' Sister Kendall Jenner
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Hairstylist Always Carries Clip-In Bangs in Case the Model Wants to 'Transform'
CORAL GABLES, FL - MARCH 4: Guerdy Abraira and Russell Abraira at the Real Housewives of Miami Social Miami party at the THesis hotel in Coral Gables, Florida on March 4th, 2022. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Recalls Her Favorite Wedding Memory — and Why She Rented Her Dress
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her 'Loud' Pleather Pants and Huge Closet
Carrie Underwood Poses in Her 'Noisy Britches' and Offers a Glimpse Inside Her Closet — Watch!
US model Kendall Jenner presents a creation for Prada on February 23, 2023 during the Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Women's Collections as part of the Fashion Week in Milan.
See Kendall Jenner Make Rare Runway Appearance at Prada Show During Milan Fashion Week 
Brad Pitt is seen arriving at the film set of the 'Wolves' ; Pedro Pascal attends the photocall for Disney's "The Mandalorian" Season 3
Can Pedro Pascal Make a Grandma Cardigan Hot? He (and Some Former Sexiest Men Alive) Are Trying
Nicki and Isabel American Girl dolls 90s twins
American Girl Releases First-Ever Twin Dolls — and They're, Like, Totally '90s
Chloe Sevigny Allure
Chloë Sevigny Says She's 'Not Opposed' to Cosmetic Procedures: 'It's Too Hard to Get Old Onscreen'
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham reveals his new tattoo for Nicola; Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales"
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham Reveals Huge Tattoo Portrait of Wife Nicola: 'Very Addictive'
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Academy Awards 3/30/1987 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 1987
Rita Wilson Reveals How '80s Oscars Dress Led to Awkward Bathroom Pit Stop with Tom Hanks
Dylan Mulvaney attends the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week 2023 at The Whitney Museum of American Art on February 10, 2023 in New York City.
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney on Her Facial Feminization Surgery Results — and Dealing with Beard Hair  
Am I slaying this right?
Courteney Cox Transforms into 'Gen Z Girl' in Playful Video: 'Am I Slaying This Right?'
Markiska Hargitay Stuart Weitzman Campaign 
Mariska Hargitay Stars in 'Playful' Stuart Weitzman Campaign: 'I Love Carrying a Work of Art with Me'
Eva Amurri engagement ring
All the Details Behind Eva Amurri's Gorgeous Diamond Engagement Ring from Ian Hock 
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster (L) and his family
Rod Stewart's 8 Kids: Everything to Know