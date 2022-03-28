Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wears 30-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring on Oscars Red Carpet as Tribute to The Godfather
Sean "Diddy" Combs was paying respect to The Godfather on the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards.
The rapper, 52, kept it classic in a black tuxedo for Hollywood's biggest night. He wore a Frère suit with a Gucci bowtie and a Zegna dress shirt.
Combs added one special accessory to the look: a custom 30-carat diamond pinky ring designed by longtime collaborator Lorraine Schwartz in honor of The Godfather's 50th anniversary. The Grammy winner introduced Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino during the awards ceremony.
RELATED: Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro Celebrate The Godfather in 50-Year Tribute at 2022 Oscars
The mogul was accompanied to the Oscars by his 16-year-old daughter, Chance Combs.
Chance dazzled in an elegant white Dolce & Gabbana gown with metallic details and draping sleeves. She completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
She wore her hair in a chic high bun and kept her makeup looking glamorous for her first time at the Oscars.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
Combs said he was excited about his daughter joining him during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "First of all, the biggest thing that's going on tonight, me bringing my daughter to this, because she's an inspiring actress and we get to have a date, and I'm just so excited and I'm just so stunned," he told the outlet.
He added, "I'm at a loss of words, so, I'm blessed to be here. I'm presenting tonight, and we're having a good time."
He also posted on Instagram about his special date for the evening, writing, "#Oscars night with my lovely date, my beautiful daughter @myfancychance 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨."
Chance also posted several photos on her Instagram, including a shot from the limo ride with her father as well as pictures of her posing on the red carpet and closeups of her own Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.