Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wears 30-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring on Oscars Red Carpet as Tribute to The Godfather

Sean "Diddy" Combs introduced Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino as part of The Godfather’s 50th anniversary celebration at the Academy Awards on Sunday

The rapper, 52, kept it classic in a black tuxedo for Hollywood's biggest night. He wore a Frère suit with a Gucci bowtie and a Zegna dress shirt.

Combs added one special accessory to the look: a custom 30-carat diamond pinky ring designed by longtime collaborator Lorraine Schwartz in honor of The Godfather's 50th anniversary. The Grammy winner introduced Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino during the awards ceremony.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Credit: Lorraine Schwartz

The mogul was accompanied to the Oscars by his 16-year-old daughter, Chance Combs.

Chance dazzled in an elegant white Dolce & Gabbana gown with metallic details and draping sleeves. She completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

94th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

She wore her hair in a chic high bun and kept her makeup looking glamorous for her first time at the Oscars.

Combs said he was excited about his daughter joining him during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "First of all, the biggest thing that's going on tonight, me bringing my daughter to this, because she's an inspiring actress and we get to have a date, and I'm just so excited and I'm just so stunned," he told the outlet.

He added, "I'm at a loss of words, so, I'm blessed to be here. I'm presenting tonight, and we're having a good time."

He also posted on Instagram about his special date for the evening, writing, "#Oscars night with my lovely date, my beautiful daughter @myfancychance 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨."