'Scream VI' Filmmakers Reveal the Story Behind Hayden Panettiere's Longer Hairstyle in the New Film

“I think we settled on something that she looks great in,” producer William Sherak told Variety 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 03:18 PM
Hayden Panettiere, SCREAM 4, SCREAM 6
Hayden Panettiere in 2011's Scream 4 (L) and 2023's Scream VI. Photo: Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection, Philippe Bossé

Hayden Panettiere can rock any hairstyle, but when it came to her character returning to the Scream franchise after an 11-year absence as Kirby Reed, her hairstyle was a major question.

In an interview with Variety, two of the film's key players, writer James Vanderbilt and producer William Sherak, talked about how they decided what to do with Panettiere's hair for Scream VI.

When asked if there was a conversation about the actress' hair, Vanderbilt responded quickly. "I'm never going to tell a woman what she needs to do with her hair," he said cheekily.

"I've unfortunately had to at different parts of my career," Sherak responded. "I don't have the luxury of not doing it."

Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Hayden Panettiere. Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Sherak then dove into Panettiere's great hair debate. "There was a whole conversation about what the right thing was," he said. "And [what] she felt comfortable with coming back 10, 11 years later." In her last appearance in the Scream franchise, the 33-year-old actress had a short pixie cut.

"I think we settled on something that she looks great in, was comfortable with and it was the right thing for Kirby today," Shrek continued. "90% of it is she has to be comfortable in her skin on set with what character she's playing."

"That's what you want to support — her ability to deliver the performance and that's what did it for her. She's a badass!" he added.

Scream VI marks Panettiere's return to movies as fan-favorite Kirby, who previously starred in 2011's Scream 4. Panettiere had previously taken about four years off from acting "to work on myself" after finishing the television series Nashville in 2018, she recently told Good Morning America.

Fans were first treated to a tease that Kirby could re-enter the franchise after easter eggs included in the fifth Scream last year implied the character had survived being attacked by one of Scream 4's killers, and Panettiere said she "willed [Kirby] back into existence" after getting in touch with the film's producers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the new movie, Kirby is depicted as having embarked on a law enforcement career since her near-death experience, now working as an FBI agent based in Atlanta.

Upon Kirby's arrival in New York City to assist police with the investigation of a new Ghostface, she explains to sisters Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam (Melissa Barrera) — whom she is familiar with from their Woodsboro roots — that she takes a distinct interest in murders involving the Ghostface persona.

RELATED: Hayden Panettiere on Returning to Acting with 'Scream' Franchise: "I Think It's a Fabulous Moment for Me"

Kirby later tells Sam she embarked on a law enforcement career to reclaim her power after recovering from her own stabbing in Scream 4.

In addition to original stars Courteney Cox and Panettiere, franchise newcomers Barrera, Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding also made their returns after debuting in Scream (2022).

Related Articles
How Scream VI Explains Neve Campbell's Absence and Hayden Panettiere's Return
How 'Scream VI' Explains Neve Campbell's Absence and Hayden Panettiere's Return
Scream cast rollout
'Scream VI' First Reactions: Critics Praise Film's Ensemble Cast, 'Especially Vicious' Ghostface
Scream 2022
'Scream VI' Marketing Campaign Responsible for Ghostface Sightings in Various Cities: Report
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream VI' Scares Up Franchise Best with $43.5M Opening Weekend
Kevin Williamson, Hayden Panettiere
'Scream' Creator Recalls Phone Call with Hayden Panettiere That Got Her to Return: 'It All Worked Out'
Neve Campbell
'Scream VI' Directors Say They're 'Not Giving Up' on Neve Campbell's Return to Franchise
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox Admits She 'Really Missed' Neve Campbell While Filming 'Scream VI'
Women's Health: April 2023 / Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Says She 'Can Obviously Relate to' Her 'Scream VI' Character's 'Human Trauma'
Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Hayden Panettiere Says She Took Four Years Off for 'Mental Health' Reasons Before Her 'Scream' Return
Scream cast rollout
'Scream VI' Cast Gush Over 'Mama Hen' Courteney Cox: 'She Checks on Us' and 'It's Genuine'
Scream 2022
Who Is Ghostface in 'Scream' ? A Guide to All the Killers in the Franchise
UNSPECIFIED - DECEMBER 6: In this image released on December 6, Neve Campbell attends the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time broadcast on December 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV Communications) (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13795628du) Skeet Ulrich attends the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square, in New York World Premiere of "Scream VI", New York, United States - 06 Mar 2023
Skeet Ulrich Says Neve Campbell 'Misses' Being in 'Scream VI' but 'She Loves What We've Done'
Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox Return to Take Down a Ghostface Unlike Any Before in 'Scream VI' Trailer
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream 6': Everything We Know So Far
Jenna Ortega for Elle Magazine
Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Being Single: 'The Idea of Relationships Stresses Me Out'
Jenna Ortega, WINONA RYDER Beetlejuice
Jenna Ortega in Talks to Play Winona Ryder's Daughter in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice' Sequel: Reports