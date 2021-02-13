Scott Disick Shows Off His New Platinum Blonde Hair in Masked Selfie

On Saturday, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick debuted his bold new look

Scott Disick is feeling his new look.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, debuted his platinum blonde hair on social media. In a casual Instagram Story selfie, Disick showed off his lightened locks in a mirror selfie, posing in a pair of sunglasses as well as a facial covering with a palm tree print.

Choosing to let his bold hair change speak for itself, the father of three shared the photo without a caption.

Since late October, the Flip It Like Disick star has been spotted several times with model Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

On Thanksgiving, Hamlin, 19, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story of the people she's lucky to have in her life – her family, friends and Disick. "Thankful 4 these ppl," she captioned a photo with Disick and another friend on her Instagram Story.

The pair also rang in the New Year together in Mexico before returning to Los Angeles.

Although they've yet to publicly comment on their relationship status, a source told PEOPLE in November that Disick is not in a rush to start dating again after his split from Sofia Richie.

Meanwhile Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying some quality time with Travis Barker.

PEOPLE confirmed their relationship last month after the pair spent a weekend together at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs, California, home.

"They've been dating for about a month or two," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

"They spend most of their time together with the kids, but they have tried to sneak away for dates without the kids, too," an insider recently told PEOPLE of the Poosh founder, 41, and the Blink 182 musician.

Barker, 45, shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian is also a mom of three and shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as daughter Penelope, 8, with Disick.