Scott Disick Is Selling Clothes That Say 'Wash Your Hands' in the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

Scott Disick has a message for his fans: “PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS.”

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Talentless fashion label dropped a line of hoodies and shirts that feature the phrase printed in bold letters.

The limited edition tops comes in four different neutral colors — white, pitch black, camel and evening blue — and features the words “PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS” printed on the back in heavy puff ink.

Talentless is currently selling a hoodie for $129 and a T-shirt for $49.

Image zoom Talentless "PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS" hoodie

Image zoom Talentless "PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS" T-shirt

“Just dropped on @talentless so get them before they are sold out,” Disick, who founded the fashion brand in 2018, wrote on his Instagram Stories in a post promoting the collection. “Selling fast and could sell out soon!”

This was not the first time a member of the KarJenner family created merchandise based a popular saying. In 2019, Kylie Jenner released two hoodies — one black and one white — bearing the “Riiise and Shiiinnee” slogan in response to her viral meme.

Labeled as limited edition, the sweatshirts sold for $65 at Jenner’s official merchandise shop at the time.

Image zoom Scott Disick Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Disick’s new apparel comes amid ongoing concerns growing concerns of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and how improper hygiene practices can lead to the spread of the illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the best ways that people can protect themselves against the coronavirus is to wash their hands often and with the right technique.

To successfully wash hands, the CDC recommends that people wet their hands with clean, running water — warm or cold — and soap their hands thoroughly. The agency encourages people to lather between the fingers, as well as under the nails and on the backs of hands for a deep clean.

There have been 231 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States as of Friday, with 14 people — 13 in Washington state and one in California — having died from coronavirus-related illness.

Maryland, Colorado, Nevada and Pennsylvania have since announced their first cases of the disease.

Coronavirus is a blanket term for several respiratory illnesses, ranging from the common cold to more severe viruses such as SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.