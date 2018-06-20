Scott Disick Enlists Girlfriend Sofia Richie to Model on His Instagram

The couple that posts #sponcon together, stays together.

After it was reported that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie broke up a few weeks ago, the couple have reconnected, moved back in together and are helping each other rep their business ventures.

On Wednesday, Disick shared a photo of Richie wearing a striped crop top and flowy pants from Ooh La Luxe and gave his followers a discount code to buy their own two-piece at 20 percent off.

Scott Disick/Instagram

He shared a full-length pic of Richie modeling Ooh La Luxe’s Riviera crop top ($28) and “Riviera Pants” ($38) on Instagram stories, urging fans to use 20% discount code with the promo “Lord.”

After taking a brief break, a source told PEOPLE the couple are back together and living together. “Sofia again lives with him. Everything seems good now. It’s back to normal,” the source said.

She even joined Disick during his Father’s Day celebration with sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5 on Sunday.

RELATED: Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Break Up — Then Get Back Together: Inside Their Roller Coaster Romance

Their breakup was around the time Disick was seen with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s Ye listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on May 31.

Apparently Richie was “really disappointed in the Wyoming photos and wouldn’t talk to Scott for a couple days,” an insider told PEOPLE. Eventually, however, “they hashed it out … and he smoothed things over like everyone expected.”