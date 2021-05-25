Scott Disick Gave Out Diamond Jewelry and Rolex Watches as Party Favors at His 38th Birthday Bash
Scott Disick made sure his guests were decked out in diamonds (courtesy Luxe VVS Jewelers) at his blinged-out party
It's no secret that Scott Disick loves a lavish lifestyle (he did get knighted as Lord Disick, after all). So when it was time to find the most luxurious party favors to give his friends and family at his 38th birthday celebration, Disick didn't disappoint.
Disick's guests, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Sia and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin each showed off the over-the-top diamond jewels they picked out from Luxe VVS Jewelers during the birthday bash.
"I've never heard of this before, party favors like this. These are Scott's party favors you guys. So anyone can just walk in — if they're invited to the party! — and they get [some]," Kim, 40, said in an Instagram Story as she panned across a table covered in diamond necklaces and Rolex watches.
"This is how the Lord does it," Disick said. "I'm sorry that everybody else gives out candy. I give out ice. And good ice."
Khloé, 36, chose a diamond-encrusted chain necklace and showed off the opulent collar on her Instagram Story.
"Look at this necklace! Luxe VVS Jewelers, is that not to die?" the star said. "Ballin'! Look at these diamonds, yes!"
Jenner, 65, shared a snap of a gold chain necklace on her Instagram Story writing, "Great party favor @letthelordbewithyou."
Sia chose a necklace just like Khloé's and said it felt like her "first time being fancy" when she put it on.
"This necklace is called chandelier. It's the craziest thing. I've never worn anything like them in my whole life," the pop star said while showing off her necklace and diamond-covered watch. Then she jokingly began singing her own hit single, "Chandelier."
"I'm gonna swing from a chandelier! I'm gonna swing from this! Can I swing from this?" Sia laughed while lifting up the sparkling necklace.
Disick's girlfriend Hamlin, 19, gifted her man a Harley Davidson motorcycle for his birthday and in return, she picked out a blinged-out diamond bracelet as her party favor.
Last month, Hamlin showed off her love for Disick by displaying a white beaded bracelet that read "Scott" across it in a short Instagram Story video.
A source previously told PEOPLE that Disick — who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardsahian — is "getting serious" with Hamlin. "He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," said the source, adding that the couple doesn't "feel" the 18-year age gap between them.
Disick and Hamlin were first linked in October 2020 when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm on the beach in Santa Barbara. Two months later, they toured several homes listed for sale in Los Angeles. In February 2021, the pair made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day.