Scott Disick made sure his guests were decked out in diamonds (courtesy Luxe VVS Jewelers) at his blinged-out party

Scott Disick Gave Out Diamond Jewelry and Rolex Watches as Party Favors at His 38th Birthday Bash

It's no secret that Scott Disick loves a lavish lifestyle (he did get knighted as Lord Disick, after all). So when it was time to find the most luxurious party favors to give his friends and family at his 38th birthday celebration, Disick didn't disappoint.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've never heard of this before, party favors like this. These are Scott's party favors you guys. So anyone can just walk in — if they're invited to the party! — and they get [some]," Kim, 40, said in an Instagram Story as she panned across a table covered in diamond necklaces and Rolex watches.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"This is how the Lord does it," Disick said. "I'm sorry that everybody else gives out candy. I give out ice. And good ice."

Khloé, 36, chose a diamond-encrusted chain necklace and showed off the opulent collar on her Instagram Story.

"Look at this necklace! Luxe VVS Jewelers, is that not to die?" the star said. "Ballin'! Look at these diamonds, yes!"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Jenner, 65, shared a snap of a gold chain necklace on her Instagram Story writing, "Great party favor @letthelordbewithyou."

Sia chose a necklace just like Khloé's and said it felt like her "first time being fancy" when she put it on.

"This necklace is called chandelier. It's the craziest thing. I've never worn anything like them in my whole life," the pop star said while showing off her necklace and diamond-covered watch. Then she jokingly began singing her own hit single, "Chandelier."

"I'm gonna swing from a chandelier! I'm gonna swing from this! Can I swing from this?" Sia laughed while lifting up the sparkling necklace.

Sia/Instagram Credit: Sia/Instagram

Disick's girlfriend Hamlin, 19, gifted her man a Harley Davidson motorcycle for his birthday and in return, she picked out a blinged-out diamond bracelet as her party favor.

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram Credit: Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

Last month, Hamlin showed off her love for Disick by displaying a white beaded bracelet that read "Scott" across it in a short Instagram Story video.

Amelia Hamlin Instagram Credit: Amelia Hamlin Instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE that Disick — who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardsahian — is "getting serious" with Hamlin. "He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," said the source, adding that the couple doesn't "feel" the 18-year age gap between them.