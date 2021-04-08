Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Step Out During Miami Vacation in Color-Coordinated Outfits

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are perfectly in sync, outfits and all.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, and the model, 19, were spotted wearing matching looks while enjoying their ongoing vacation in Miami, Florida.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Disick was photographed wearing a bright orange linen button down and black shorts as he walked side-by-side with Hamlin, who opted for a psychedelic-print minidress featuring shades of orange and yellow that complemented Disick's outfit.

The couple's latest outing comes after a source told PEOPLE that Disick — who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardsahian — is "getting serious" with Hamlin. "He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," said the source, adding that the couple doesn't "feel" the 18-year age gap between them.

"She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," said the source about Hamlin, the youngest daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin Image zoom Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin | Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

Disick and Hamlin have been spotted together several times since October, when they walked arm-in-arm on the beach in Santa Barbara and were also seen leaving Kendall Jenner's controversial Halloween party together. Two months later, they toured several spectacular homes listed for sale in Los Angeles.

In February, the duo made their relationship Instagram official in honor of Valentine's Day.

Disick shared a photo of the two at dinner, captioning the shot, "Why so serious." In a second snap, which he captioned "Just kiddin," the couple laughed at the camera as Disick rested his arm on Hamlin's chair.