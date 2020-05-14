Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This $39 Breezy Linen Skirt Is Exactly What Your Summer Wardrobe Needs Right Now

With summer practically in full swing, we can’t help but dream of warmer weather. And even though the season is going to look a little different this year, that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice style. We’re convinced a fun and flouncy skirt is just the thing to bring the sunshine indoors, which is why you absolutely need this adorable striped linen skirt from Scoop.

The skirt is made from a linen blend that’s both lightweight and airy, making it the perfect piece to wear inside with the windows open while enjoying the fresh breeze. It has an elasticized waistband that makes it easy to pull on and sits just above the hips to create a chic silhouette. But what makes this linen midi skirt really fun is its raw edge ruffled hem — it’s the kind of detail that makes you want to get up and dance around the living room when you’re wearing it.

Buy It! Scoop Ruffle Gem Linen Stripe Skirt, $39; walmart.com

If the name Scoop sounds familiar, that’s because the brand used to be an iconic high-end boutique in New York City that was often visited by Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Khloé Kardashian, and Sofía Vergara. After it closed its doors, Walmart revived Scoop as a private label with hundreds of fashion-forward clothing, shoes, and accessories that are actually affordable (like all things offered at Walmart).

We could all use a little sunshine at home during these times of uncertainty, so shop this Scoop skirt to let the light in.