This $23 Satin Midi Skirt Combines Two of Spring’s Biggest Trends

You can get it at Walmart

By Alex Warner
March 14, 2020 05:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As evidenced by Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, midi skirts are one of the biggest trends to carry over into 2020. Mid-length skirts of every color, print, and fabric imaginable have managed to slip their way into the closets of It girls and Hollywood A-listers, so we have a feeling they are here to stay. And among the thousands of styles available to us, we just discovered your next must-have for spring: this blue ombré slip skirt from Walmart’s Scoop line

The Scoop midi skirt has a tie dye-like pattern, another huge seasonal trend. It’s made of a lightweight polyester material that hits just below the knee and features an elastic waistband that stretches and moves with the body for added comfort. It’s an essential wardrobe staple because you can wear it with so many different pieces you probably already own. Wear it with a graphic tee, jean jacket, and white sneakers for a more casual look, or dress it up with a lightweight sweater and strappy heels for fancier occasions. The outfit possibilities are endless! 

In case you’re unfamiliar, Scoop was a trendy celeb-loved boutique chain in New York City that opened in 1996. After its closure in 2016, it was turned into a brand that’s exclusively sold at Walmart. It offers a collection of more than 100 fashion-forward pieces at incredibly affordable prices, like this breezy satin skirt.

The midi skirt is available in sizes XS to XXXL on Walmart.com, and the best part about it is that it’s super budget-friendly at just $23. Yes, please! Scroll down to add it to your closet for spring. 

Buy It! Scoop Printed Slip Skirt Women’s, $23; walmart.com

