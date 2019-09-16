The Trendy Boutique Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez and Khloé Kardashian Shopped at in the Early 2000s Just Relaunched Online

Image zoom Walmart

It has been two years since NYC’s wildly popular fashion boutique, Scoop, closed its doors — but “the ultimate closet” is making its big return in an unexpected place. The iconic store has officially relaunched at Walmart as its very own private label!

As a pioneer in boutique shopping, Scoop was largely known for creating buzz around rising brands and for being loved by celebs and fashionistas alike. Today, the boutique-turned-brand is honoring the store’s original vision and expanding its legacy by launching a curated collection of more than 100 fashion-forward pieces at incredibly affordable prices, exclusively available to shop at Walmart. Pieces from the new Scoop line range from as little as $15 for a trendy graphic tee to as much as $50 for a teddy faux-fur coat.

In the past year, the retail giant has majorly expanded its fashion offerings, launching exclusive lines like EV1 with Ellen DeGeneres and Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara — making it one of the ultimate fashion destinations for women wanting to shop the latest trends on a budget. So it only makes sense that Scoop’s cool-girl styles are hitting Walmart’s metaphorical shelves (and soon-to-be real shelves next year). If you recall, Vergara was actually among one of the stars to shop at the OG Scoop store, along with other celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and Khloé Kardashian.

The pieces we’re scooping up from the new line? This swoon-worthy leopard print midi dress that’s totally on-trend with the animal-print craze, these edgy chunky heel snake print ankle booties that can be worn with everything from your go-to fall dress to your favorite skinny jeans, and this faux leather crocodile top-handle bag that we could totally see Kate Middleton carrying.

Scroll down to shop more of our favorite affordable pieces, and start building the trendy wardrobe you’ve always dreamed of.

Buy It! Scoop Blouson Sleeve High Low Maxi Dress Leopard Print, $39.95; walmart.com

Buy It! Scoop Teddy Faux Fur Overcoat, $49.95; walmart.com

Buy It! Scoop Hammered Satin Long Sleeve Peplum Top, $24.95; walmart.com

Buy It! Scoop Retro Boy Twill Jean, $26.95; walmart.com

Buy It! Scoop Isla Low Heel Ankle Bootie, $34.95; walmart.com

Buy It! Scoop Green Faux Crocodile Top Handle Mini Crossbody Envelope Bag, $19.95; walmart.com

Buy It! Scoop Ultimate Wide Brim Velour Fedora, $28.95; walmart.com

Buy It! Scoop Slip Midi Dress Snake Print, $29.95; walmart.com