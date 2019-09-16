The Trendy Boutique Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez and Khloé Kardashian Shopped at in the Early 2000s Just Relaunched Online

And you’ll never guess where you can shop it

By Alex Warner
September 16, 2019 03:06 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Walmart

It has been two years since NYC’s wildly popular fashion boutique, Scoop, closed its doors — but “the ultimate closet” is making its big return in an unexpected place. The iconic store has officially relaunched at Walmart as its very own private label

As a pioneer in boutique shopping, Scoop was largely known for creating buzz around rising brands and for being loved by celebs and fashionistas alike. Today, the boutique-turned-brand is honoring the store’s original vision and expanding its legacy by launching a curated collection of more than 100 fashion-forward pieces at incredibly affordable prices, exclusively available to shop at Walmart. Pieces from the new Scoop line range from as little as $15 for a trendy graphic tee to as much as $50 for a teddy faux-fur coat

Walmart

In the past year, the retail giant has majorly expanded its fashion offerings, launching exclusive lines like EV1 with Ellen DeGeneres and Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara — making it one of the ultimate fashion destinations for women wanting to shop the latest trends on a budget. So it only makes sense that Scoop’s cool-girl styles are hitting Walmart’s metaphorical shelves (and soon-to-be real shelves next year). If you recall, Vergara was actually among one of the stars to shop at the OG Scoop store, along with other celebs like Jennifer Lopez,  Reese Witherspoon, and Khloé Kardashian

The pieces we’re scooping up from the new line? This swoon-worthy leopard print midi dress that’s totally on-trend with the animal-print craze, these edgy chunky heel snake print ankle booties that can be worn with everything from your go-to fall dress to your favorite skinny jeans, and this faux leather crocodile top-handle bag that we could totally see Kate Middleton carrying. 

Scroll down to shop more of our favorite affordable pieces, and start building the trendy wardrobe you’ve always dreamed of. 

Walmart

Buy It! Scoop Blouson Sleeve High Low Maxi Dress Leopard Print, $39.95; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Scoop Teddy Faux Fur Overcoat, $49.95; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Scoop Hammered Satin Long Sleeve Peplum Top, $24.95; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Scoop Retro Boy Twill Jean, $26.95; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Scoop Isla Low Heel Ankle Bootie, $34.95; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Scoop Green Faux Crocodile Top Handle Mini Crossbody Envelope Bag, $19.95; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Scoop Ultimate Wide Brim Velour Fedora, $28.95; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Scoop Slip Midi Dress Snake Print, $29.95; walmart.com

Advertisement

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.