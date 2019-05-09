Kate Middleton, Kate Hudson and More Celebs Love This Affordable Shoe Brand — and It's Having a Major Sale Right Now

Shopping like a celebrity usually costs a fortune, right? From the hottest designer styles to straight-off-the-runway looks to red carpet couture, celebrities can usually be seen wearing the most expensive labels — especially when it comes to shoes. So when a stylish celeb steps out in an affordable piece, we jump at the chance to score their look at real-people prices.

Luckily, this week is your opportunity. From now through May 14, Schutz is hosting a major sale (which only happens rarely!) and tons of styles are on sale for up to 50 percent off. But it gets even better — on top of this already awesome offer, Schutz is also hosting a Friends and Family Sale through May 12, where you can score 25 percent off sitewide on full-price items.

If you’re not already familiar with Schutz, let us be the first to introduce you. The Brazilian shoe brand is known for its mix of trendy heels, sexy stilettos, fashion-forward boots, and of-the-moment styles — all available at affordable prices with most of its styles coming in at under $200. Not to mention, it’s got a major celebrity following consisting of stylish stars such as Kate Hudson, Kaia Gerber, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Ashley Benson, Hailey Bieber, and even The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. And that’s just to name a few!

So if you’re in the market for some gorgeous celebrity-loved shoe styles that also happen to be super affordable, you’re not going to want to miss out on these Schutz sale events. To score the Friends and Family 25 percent off discount, just add your favorites to your shopping cart and enter the promo code FRIENDS — and voila! But hurry, styles are already selling out fast.

Scroll down to shop our favorite styles seen on celebrities like Julianne Hough, Kate Hudson, and Nina Dobrev, plus more must-have celebrity-inspired styles on sale now.

Kate Middleton

Buy It! Cady-Lee Sandal, $120 with code FRIENDS (orig. $160); schutz-shoes.com

Kate Hudson

Buy It! Maryana Boots, $217.50 with code FRIENDS (orig. $290); schutz-shoes.com

Kaia Gerber

Buy It! Rosie Pump, $108.75 with code FRIENDS (orig. $145); schutz-shoes.com

Nina Dobrev

Buy It! Felisa Sandal, $119 (orig. $170); schutz-shoes.com

Ashley Benson

Buy It! Nissy Pump, $114 (orig. $190); schutz-shoes.com

Hailey Bieber

Buy It! Caiolea Pump, $108.75 with code FRIENDS (orig. $145); schutz-shoes.com