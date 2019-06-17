Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Takes Us Inside Her Glam Night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Bravo star gives a behind-the-scenes look at how she gets ready for the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which airs tonight on MTV at 9 p.m. ET/PT
By Kaitlyn Frey
June 17, 2019 01:17 PM

1 of 13

Kicking off the Night

Scheana Shay

“Pre-MTV Movie and TV Awards glam time with my favorite makeup/hair artist, Lucy Muradyan!”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Makeup Time

Scheana Shay

“For tonight’s look, we’re going for fun and flirty with a touch of glamour,” the reality star says.

3 of 13

A Touch of Nude

Scheana Shay

“A nude lip is one of my go-tos.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Step One, Done!

Scheana Shay

“Makeup complete. I’m loving this subtle glam makeup Lucy gave me.”

Advertisement

5 of 13

Pop Star Hair

Scheana Shay

“Now onto the hair. I’m drawing inspiration from Ariana Grande’s signature ponytail for tonight’s red-carpet look.”

6 of 13

My Mantra

Scheana Shay

“To quote Dolly Parton, ‘The higher the hair, the closer to God!'”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Loving My Look

Scheana Shay

“I love how the ponytail turned out. I’m going to have so much fun whipping my hair tonight.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Ready to Go

Scheana Shay

“Applying the finishing touches before heading out.”

Advertisement

9 of 13

The Final Look

Scheana Shay

“With such a bold color dress, I decided to keep my accessories simple with silver hoops paired with studs. I absolutely loved how my outfit from White Fox Boutique came together at the end, especially with my spra tan from Carley Frei at Glow Boss.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

A Sweet Treat

Scheana Shay

“Last-minute snack before arriving at the carpet,” she says snapping a selfie with a bag of gummy bears.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Reporting from the Red Carpet

Scheana Shay

“Hitting the red carpet with these two beauties,” she says about costars, Billie Lee and Raquel Leviss.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Scheana Shay

“Final shot with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix before heading in to take our seats! Before you ask, no Sandoval and I didn’t coordinate our looks, but we look damn good.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.