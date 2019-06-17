Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Takes Us Inside Her Glam Night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kicking off the Night
“Pre-MTV Movie and TV Awards glam time with my favorite makeup/hair artist, Lucy Muradyan!”
Makeup Time
“For tonight’s look, we’re going for fun and flirty with a touch of glamour,” the reality star says.
A Touch of Nude
“A nude lip is one of my go-tos.”
Step One, Done!
“Makeup complete. I’m loving this subtle glam makeup Lucy gave me.”
Pop Star Hair
“Now onto the hair. I’m drawing inspiration from Ariana Grande’s signature ponytail for tonight’s red-carpet look.”
My Mantra
“To quote Dolly Parton, ‘The higher the hair, the closer to God!'”
Loving My Look
“I love how the ponytail turned out. I’m going to have so much fun whipping my hair tonight.”
Ready to Go
“Applying the finishing touches before heading out.”
The Final Look
“With such a bold color dress, I decided to keep my accessories simple with silver hoops paired with studs. I absolutely loved how my outfit from White Fox Boutique came together at the end, especially with my spra tan from Carley Frei at Glow Boss.”
A Sweet Treat
“Last-minute snack before arriving at the carpet,” she says snapping a selfie with a bag of gummy bears.
Reporting from the Red Carpet
“Hitting the red carpet with these two beauties,” she says about costars, Billie Lee and Raquel Leviss.
Vanderpump Rules Reunion
“Final shot with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix before heading in to take our seats! Before you ask, no Sandoval and I didn’t coordinate our looks, but we look damn good.”