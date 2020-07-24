Scheana Shay Got a Poppy Flower Tattoo in Memory of Her Miscarriage

"I think it's probably my favorite one," the reality star said of the poppy tattoo on her inner forearm, a tribute to the baby she and boyfriend Brock Davies lost earlier this summer

Scheana Shay has memorialized her miscarriage with a new tattoo.

In a new video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, reveals that she got a delicate poppy flower inked on her inner forearm in honor of the baby she and boyfriend Brock Davies lost earlier this summer.

In one clip (filmed by Davies), Shay sits down to show fans and followers all 21 of her tattoos and explain the story behind each one: “Some of them have meaning, some of them were just a fun memory but overall I don’t regret any of them,” she wrote in the description box.

Before revealing the latest addition to her collection of body art, Shay shared, “The last one I got most recently was to symbolize the baby we just lost."

"[The doctors] said it was the size of a poppy seed and I really like poppy flowers. And I decided to get one right here to remember," she told Davies as he zoomed in on the tattoo. “I think it’s probably my favorite one."

Image zoom Scheana Shay/Youtube

Shay first opened up about the heartbreaking loss on her Scheananigans podcast in late June, sharing that she and Davies first learned of her "miracle" pregnancy "a few weeks ago" and were surprised, considering doctors previously told her "it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on [her] own."

On July 1, the star posted a YouTube video in which she tearfully took viewers through the process of learning her pregnancy would not continue and shared that she had decided to get a dilation & curettage surgery.

Image zoom Brock Davies and Scheana Shay Scheana Shay/Instagram

Shay said it's "really, really hard" being surrounded by loved ones who are expecting babies, after grieving not only the loss of her own child but the loss of the simultaneous pregnancy journey.

"Seeing a few of my friends pregnant right now and knowing I was going to be there with them and now I'm not," she explains of her difficult feelings. (One such friend is Shay's former costar Stassi Schroeder, who is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark.)

"I didn't know how bad I wanted this until I had a little taste of it and now it's gone too soon," she added.

Image zoom Scheana Shay Scheana Shay/ Youtube

After phoning Schroeder, 32, to congratulate her on her own pregnancy news, Shay and her boyfriend went to the doctor — on his birthday — and got mixed results from her blood tests: While her HCG (pregnancy hormone) "went up significantly," it wasn't "doubling or tripling as it should" and her "progesterone [had] dropped significantly," Shay explained during the June 26 episode of her Scheananigans podcast.