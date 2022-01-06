Defending the ring on Twitter, the Vanderpump Rules star asked her critics, "It's still 12.74 carats. Why does it matter what stone?"

Scheana Shay Speaks Out About the Cost and Color of Her Engagement Ring: 'I Didn't Want a Diamond'

Scheana Shay is clapping back at fans who criticized her morganite engagement ring from fiancé Brock Davies after it was featured on Tuesday night's episode of Vanderpump Rules.

On the latest episode of the hit reality show, the 30-year-old Australian former rugby player was shown reportedly using three separate credit cards to purchase the $25,000, 12.74-carat pink morganite ring from celeb-loved jeweler Kyle Chan.

The 36-year-old Vanderpump Rules star took heat on social media from fans about the ring.

One user wrote on Twitter Wednesday, "It is morganite. Not actually a diamond."

Shay responded, "It's still 12.74 carats. Why does it matter what stone?"

Then on Twitter Thursday, the reality television star continued to defend herself after one user posted a photo of a ring resembling Shay's and selling at only over $13,000.

"This looks nothing like mine. Mine is a rare light pink stone. Also, he didn't actually pay $25K. He got a very good deal. What the ring is worth and what he paid are very different and I have the papers to prove it," she tweeted back in response.

In another exchange questioning the ring's cost a user wrote, "I love the ring but why did they lie and say it cost 25000. On tv?"

Shay responded, "Kyle didn't lie. The ring is actually worth more than that we found out too. They like to hear how much things cost on the show. Whether or not that's what we pay is another story."

She also set the record straight noting she didn't want a diamond.

"I didn't want a Diamond. Morganites are beautiful and have so much meaning," she tweeted.

Fans posted comments defending Shay with one writing, "I have no idea who you are or why people are bothered about your life, but that ring is beautiful. I hope you enjoy your engagement. Be the best bridezilla you can be (Purely to entertain the media) and have a long and happy life full of love."

Shay replied with a kiss emoji, "Thank you boo."

Davies and Shay welcomed 8-month-old daughter, Summer Moon, last April. Three months later in July, Shay told PEOPLE all about her "surprise" engagement to Davies, including where their dream wedding location would be.

"I knew it was coming soon, but I didn't know how or when. I was so surprised!" she said. "Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There's no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali."

