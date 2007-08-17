Scent of a Diva: Mariah Talks Fragrance with PEOPLE

Courtesy of Elizabeth Arden

Mariah Carey has topped the pop charts for almost two decades, and now she’s setting out to conquer the fragrance world with her first signature scent, M by Mariah. With the fragrance just hitting shelves, Mariah chatted a little about the process of making a scent with PEOPLE. Buy the fragrance for yourself, $63 at elizabetharden.com.

What was it like collaborating with Elizabeth Arden?

“It was so much fun working with Elizabeth Arden. I mean, I never expected such a huge corporation to feel like a family. and that’s what it feels like to me. Like every time I work with them, they’re so welcoming in terms of the concepts. If I have an idea or something that inspires me, there’s never a time where they’ve been like ‘No, we hate that.’ Every single person from Arden has been fabulous.”

Did you tell them what your favorite scents were?

“Before I went there, I told them some of my favorite smells, and I described the Tiare flower — and they actually knew what it was. They had never used it as a base for any person before. When I got there, there was this huge board of all the things that I said that I loved. The thing about the blue grotto, Capri, and just all these references that I had given them. The sunset. It looked like it was a done finished thing. I didn’t realize how next level it was going to be. It was really amazing.”

So then you went back and forth with the perfumers? Did it take a couple of tries?

Well, we went to a few different perfumers and every time we would test a different fragrance. It was very similar to writing and recording a song for me. And not everybody realizes that I write my own songs — and they definitely don’t realize that I produce them. It’s a process that I’m really used to. They have told me that no one has been this involved in creating their own fragrance before. So I was like ‘Oh, that’s cool.'”