Scarlett's Big Night -- Of Hair!

Scarlett Johansson always has a retro vibe that really works for her, from cascasding Veronica Lake waves to her va-va-voom dresses. Last night, she was straight out of the 60’s at the premiere of Black Dahlia with her portrait collar dress, winged black eyeliner, pale lips makeup and her, um, bouffant. We think it looks more like Bride-of-Frankenstein-meets-Jiffy-Pop than screen siren. And sticking one of Angela‘s rosettes on the back of it didn’t help anything either. We just want to know what’s holding it up — Aquanet? Sheer force of will? Extensions from Jessica and Ken’s Hairdo line? Tell us: What do you think of Scarlett’s hair-raising look?