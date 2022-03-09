"I'm happy to be in my later 30s," Scarlett Johansson says

Scarlett Johansson Reflects on Her Red Carpet Looks: 'I Feel More Like Myself the Older I Get'

Scarlett Johansson is celebrating the beauty of aging.

While revisiting her best fashion moments through the years in a new episode of Vogue's Life in Looks, Johansson, 37, shared she feels "more like myself the older I get" when it comes to her style choices, specifically those on the red carpet.

"I think it's reflected in how I look throughout these photographs," Johansson says in the clip, which chronicles her wearing a vintage dress and fuzzy sweater to the premiere of Manny & Lo in 1996, her first Met Gala in 2004 to her glitzy Dolce & Gabbana moment at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors in 2021.

"I'm happy to be in my later 30s... I feel most like myself. I hope to continue to get to know myself better as I get older and I think you'll see that reflected in my life in looks."

While Johansson is "proud" of her present day style, she isn't ashamed of the looks of her past, noting that the yellow Calvin Klein gown she wore to the Met Gala in 2004 was "a nice dress."

The actress also raved over the white Versace suit she wore to the 2021 American Cinematheque Awards. "It had been two years since I had done a red carpet," she says of the moment.

Though Johansson is most known for dressing in bold reds, sparkles and figure-hugging ensembles on the red carpet, her off-duty style is much more subdued.

"In my own life I wear a lot of neutral colors... plain clothing," she says, adding, however, that she's more "daring" on the red carpet with "colors" because "why not?"

It's been a busy few weeks for Johansson as she launched her new skincare product line, The Outset, earlier this month.

Johansson first announced her upcoming beauty line last summer, when she teased her collaboration with business partner Kate Foster in an interview with Allure.

She also told the outlet at the time, "I created this brand to elevate clean, essential skin care. This will be a brand for everyone who wants their skin to look its best with minimal effort."

Like her fashion sense, Johansson's beauty brand is "true to me."

Colin Jost; Scarlett Johansson Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"I've been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful," Johansson told Vogue in a quote posted to her Outset Instagram account. "I guess I always felt that I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me."

In addition to discussing her fashion and the Outset, Johansson has been candid about her life as a mom. The Sing star is mom to 7-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and son Cosmo, whom she welcomed back in August with husband Colin Jost.

Speaking with Vanity Fair in an interview published last week, Johansson shared how becoming a mom served as an "outset" — or a feeling of "reset" — for her.

"Obviously having children is the biggest life-changing thing. I have two children, [and] after having my daughter [Rose], it took me a long time to have that kind of new-beginning feeling," the actress shared. "I was so in it in that primary, preoccupied phase, where you're still connected to your baby. And then I went into work pretty quickly after that. I always felt like I was trying to keep up and create some sort of work-life balance, which I think is probably a lie."