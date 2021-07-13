Scarlett Johansson Jokingly Calls Mark Ruffalo a 'Party Pooper' for Not Getting Matching Avengers Tattoo

Five of the original six Avengers for matching tattoos of the franchise’s iconic logo in 2018

Back in 2018, the Avengers cast got matching tattoos of the franchise's iconic logo — that is, except Mark Ruffalo. And during a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor's co-star, Scarlett Johansson, playfully called him out for it!

"We have an Avengers tattoo," the Oscar nominee told Meyers. "The only person who doesn't have it is Mark Ruffalo, because he's lame, basically. We tried to get him to do it. We said, 'What about if we do it in white ink? ... If we did it in water?' He just shut it down."

"He's such a party pooper! I mean, a big party pooper," Johansson, who plans to take a step back from Marvel Universe following the release of Black Widow, joked.

Robert Downey Jr. first revealed the matching Avengers tattoos in 2018, telling EW, "Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo."

"And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us — the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was [Scarlett] Johansson's idea, and she and [Chris] Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did [Jeremy] Renner, and then we just bullied [Chris] Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it."

"And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us. By the way, he's got another one on him that Scarlett did ... because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess."

Johansson's recent Late Night appearance comes after her solo MCU debut in Black Widow raked in $80 million in its opening weekend in North America, setting a new pandemic box office record.

With an additional $78 million in international box office sales and more than $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access rentals, the movie's opening has grossed over $215 million, according to CNBC.