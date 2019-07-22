Scarlett Johansson brought some bling to Comic-Con!

The 34-year-old actress showed off her engagement ring from fiancé Colin Jost for the very first time on Saturday during a Marvel event at Comic-Con International in San Diego.

The Black Widow star took the stage in a black and white David Koma pantsuit with sheer paneling, styled with Gianvito Rossi PVC pumps, Marli New York circle earrings and her new blinding accessory — her jaw-dropping engagement ring.

The stone appears to be a pear-shaped yellow-tinted diamond mounted above a black band.

Johansson and Jost announced their engagement in May after two years of dating.

The pair first made their public debut as a couple in November 2017 and Jost most recently accompanied the actress to the Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April.

In May of this year, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had bonded over a similar sense of humor – particularly their shared love of sarcasm.

“Scarlett likes Colin’s sarcasm and wit,” the insider said of the Avengers: Endgame actress and the Saturday Night Live funnyman.

“They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common.”

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2010 and Romain Dauriac from 2014-2017, with whom she had a daughter. This will be Jost’s first marriage.

“She was ready for another commitment,” a source told PEOPLE. “Both are driven and brilliant in their work, and they respect each other. It is a great match.”

During the panel for Marvel, Johansson revealed that she will lead the cast of the standalone Black Widow film, which is set for a May 1, 2020, release. Her costars in the new movie include David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O. T. Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz.

I don’t think I could have played this version of Natasha 10 years ago. I get to play her as a fully realized woman. I’m looking to wipe out some of the red from my ledger,” Johansson said before the audience was shown the full trailer.