The actress said her new line will offer a "clean, accessible approach to beauty"

Scarlett Johansson Is the Latest Celebrity to Launch a Beauty Brand: Here's What We Know So Far

Another day, another celebrity beauty line. This time, it's Scarlett Johansson who announced her entry into the skincare space.

Joining stars like Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys who have all launched their own lines, the actress' unnamed beauty brand is expected to hit shelves in 2022, according to a press release. She developed the company with co-founder Kate Foster, an entrepreneur and beauty/fashion executive who's held leadership roles at Victoria's Secret, Juicy Couture and NYDJ.

The actress, 36, said in a statement that her new venture — which is being funded by The Najafi Companies (the same investors behind Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty, Millie Bobby Brown's Florence by Mills and more celeb-owned brands) — will offer a "clean, accessible approach to beauty."

"I've been fascinated by the transformative power of beauty since I was a child. My mother instilled in me a passion for self care from my early teenage years," The Avengers star continued. "Several years ago, I took a step back from my beauty deals with the goal of creating something true to me."

Foster added: "We are proud to have built a brand that fills a void in the market and addresses a true consumer need. Our brand platform is differentiated and has a great deal of runway for growth and expansion. This is truly just the beginning."

Back in January, Lopez became the first celebrity to launch a beauty brand in 2021 when JLo Beauty hit shelves. It debuted with eight products available at Sephora and Amazon.

"The past three years, we've been working on the products, but we finally got them right," Lopez said at the time during an appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!). "I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn't want to put my name on anything that didn't work or wasn't exactly what I wanted it to be."

Just a few weeks later, Halsey surprised her fans with the debut of her About-Face cosmetics brand, which features highly-pigmented highlights, lipsticks and eyeshadows that spark creativity and encourage self-expression.