Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding Are David Yurman's First-Ever Celebrity Ambassadors

Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding star in the luxury jewelry brand’s 2022 "Come Closer" campaign, which is an ode to New York City

Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding just landed a stylish new gig.

The Black Widow actress, 37, and the Crazy Rich Asians star, 35, are the first-ever celebrity ambassadors for David Yurman, starring in the jewelry brand's 2022 "Come Closer" campaign, which "celebrates the joy of closeness and connection in our challenging times, featuring intimate images of two of the world's most recognizable celebrities against the backdrop of David Yurman's perennial inspiration and home of New York City."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"New York is unstoppable. Being a New Yorker means knowing how to hail a taxi from the opposite side of the street," Johansson, a native New Yorker and who the brand calls the "embodiment of the David Yurman woman," exclusively tells PEOPLE of becoming one of the faces of the New York-founded brand.

Scarlett Johansson David Yurman Credit: Lachlan Bailey

"Growing up in New York, I've always felt connected to David Yurman," says Johansson. "The Yurmans and their designs always embodied New York for me – bold, fresh and just a bit of edge. When Evan [Yurman] approached me with this opportunity and shared his vision for the campaign, I already felt so linked to the brand that it was a natural fit."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Putting on a ring or a bracelet makes me feel unique, and is an expression of how I'm feeling that day," says Golding of his love for jewelry, with the brand touting him as someone who "embodies the passion and grit of the David Yurman man.

Henry Golding David Yurman Credit: Lachlan Bailey

Adds Golding: "There's nothing better than getting ready for an evening out and putting on something that makes you feel like a million dollars."

RELATED VIDEO: Henry Golding on Meeting Wife Liv and Life With Their Daughter: "Nothing Else in the World Matters"

For the campaign, Johansson and Golding were both photographed by renowned fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey – Johansson was styled by Anastasia Barbieri for her shoot, while Golding was styled by George Cortina for his.