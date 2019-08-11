Amazon’s Best-Selling Rash Guard Has More Than 1,000 Five-Star Reviews — And It’s Less Than $30

Image zoom

Summer may be halfway over ,but that doesn’t mean that you should start slacking on your sun protection. Even if you’re super vigilant about applying sunscreen, harmful UV rays can unfortunately still do some serious damage — which is why we love this Sbart Rash Guard so much.

Not only is the stylish rash guard a number one best-seller on Amazon, with more than 1,000 perfect five-star reviews, but it also offers UPF sun protection, meaning it will protect you from the sun’s damaging rays. What’s more, the versatile piece can be worn as both a dress and a top! All you have to do is pull the adjustable cord on the sides to convert it from a beach dress to a swim shirt.

Besides offering your skin ample protection and adding a fashionable touch to your summer wardrobe, the cute topper is also designed to be worn during any type of sport including surfing, swimming, yoga, running, and more. Plus, the rash guard features a front zipper that provides a more comfortable fit and allows you to decide how much skin you want to be shown.

Buy It! Sbart UV Sun Protection Rash Guard, $17.99–$27.99; amazon.com

With details like that, it comes as no surprise that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the stylish rash guard, which has an impressive 4.2-star rating. “This shirt is awesome! It fits great, looks great, feels great in the water (can barely feel it at all), and it works to protect from the sun. I will probably buy another one and I got lots of compliments. I highly recommend it! You can swim in it, no problem, it’s not too hot, and it dries fast,” said one happy customer.

“I wear rash guards year-round in San Diego. This is my favorite one so far. GREAT quality material. Exactly as described. You can loosen the side ties and it is a short cover-up. Or tighten them up and it’s a top. I bought the pink but will but 2 more colors to have on hand for next season. Great price for the quality! highly recommend,” raved another.

The cute and comfy topper comes in nine different colors and ranges in size from XXS to 4XL. Most customers say it fits as expected, but if you don’t like your clothes to be tight, opt for the larger size for a better fit.

The best part? The top-rated rash guard is totally affordable too. Seriously, you can get one for less than $18 depending on which style and size you choose — meaning you can buy more than one at a time. And let’s face it, with so many shoppers saying how flattering it is, you’re probably going to want to have more than one option hanging in your closet, especially if you’re going to the beach!

