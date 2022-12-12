'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Calls Matching Engagement Rings with Fiancé 'a Little Ostentatious'

Randy Fenoli's love for his partner, Mete Kobal, shines bright. Naturally, the engagement ring he proposed with does too.

On Saturday, the Say Yes to the Dress star, 58, proposed to Kobal in New York City, where he mapped out an elaborate surprise affair at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel (with the assistance of planner Marcy Blum) that led up to the "big wow moment" — Fenoli popping the question with eye-catching bling.

Designed by the "king of bridal" himself, the engagement ring boast diamonds all around, with channel set asscher-cut diamonds, round-cut diamonds on each side of the rings and an emerald cut on the top, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. Fenoli also had a matching one made for himself.

Though the rock may be "a little ostentatious" for some, Fenoli admits he "can't have it any other way."

Clane Gessel Studio

An expert in wedding wardrobes, the television personality also designed his and Kobal's engagement-day ensembles which included silk velvet royal blue and purple tuxedo jackets to beautifully match the vibrant flower arrangements planted in the "over-the-top, lush décor."

However, the piece isn't a one-off for Fenoli, the designer revealing that he plans to make the jacket a closet staple by wearing it "in a more casual way with a t-shirt and jeans to a bridal show" down the line. His wedding-day tux, however, will be exclusively reserved for his day at the altar.

CLANE GESSEL STUDIO

With over three decades (and growing) in the business, Fenoli has seen many brides-to-be walk through the Kleinfeld doors in search of the perfect dress for their walk down the aisle. Yet, he confesses that before meeting Kobal, he'd never believed he'd find love himself.

"I honestly just never thought it was going to happen for me," he shares with PEOPLE.

"And I was OK with that," he continues. "I was like, 'Honestly I have my career, I have my home, I have my dog, I have my mom,' and I'm like, 'I'm just going to be single the rest of my life.' And then I met Mete."

Now, one year into the couple's relationship (the two actually met at the Marmara this past January where Kobal was working as the restaurant and bar manager at the time) and nuptials in the works, Fenoli can't contain the romance.

"I'm so in love," Fenoli gushes. "Every day I'm giddy. And every day just gets more amazing. It really does. It's easy. It's nothing what I thought a relationship was and nothing like I've ever had in the past. It's unbelievable."