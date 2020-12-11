Say Yes to the Dress Announces 3-Part Pandemic Special: 'COVID Doesn't Stop True Love'

"With Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health, we wanted to give some of those brides a glimmer of hope," says bridal stylist Randy Fenoli

Kleinfeld Bridal Salon is still the place where bridal dreams come true.

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the famed store found a way to safely help a few women find their dream dress — and it all plays out during a three-part special of Say Yes to the Dress entitled, Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and in Health premiering Jan. 4 on Discovery+.

In an exclusive first look at the new episodes (above), several brides open up about planning a wedding during the pandemic and emotionally reveal how love prevailed despite the unprecedented circumstances of 2020.

"I’ve always dreamed of going to Kleinfeld's for my wedding, and it just so happens that a pandemic hit right when I’m getting married," one woman explains. Another says, "It was finally my turn to be a bride and it was changed," as she fights back tears.

In one clip, a Kleinfeld bridal consultant says that when coronavirus hit, she didn't think people would want to get married anymore. Now, eight months later, she knows "that it's absolutely not the case."

Kleinfeld's has implemented several precautions to ensure the safety of both employees and clients, including temperature checks before entering the salon, plexiglass separation between bridal dressing areas and mandatory masks.

Brides can only try on a limited number of dresses (and every gown is disinfected after being worn), and they are allotted just two guests per appointment. However, Kleinfeld's provides iPads so additional family members can weigh in via video chat.

"Even though COVID put the world on pause, COVID doesn’t stop true love," one bride says.

Longtime TLC star — and a familiar face to fans of Say Yes to the Dress — Randy Fenoli makes a virtual appearance in the show, as does bridal designer Hayley Paige.

"I think teachers and people on the frontlines right now are so under-appreciated, so from the bottom of my heart, thank you for what you do. Truly," Randy tells one bride during a video chat.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the upcoming special, the former fashion director of Kleinfeld Bridal says, "2020 has been quite a year, and my heart breaks whenever I think about the brides whose wedding dreams have been dashed by the pandemic."

He continues: "With Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health, we wanted to give some of those brides a glimmer of hope, and I feel like that’s exactly what we did by helping them say yes virtually!"