Saved by the Bell Actress Josie Totah Reveals the Best Beauty Advice She Ever Received

She stars on a hit TV show (Peacock's Saved by the Bell) and is about to graduate from college. But at the moment, on set for her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue shoot, Josie Totah is talking about... eyebrows!

"I'm so glad the trend of thin eyebrows is over," she tells PEOPLE. "I'm an Arab woman. I wake up every day and have bushy eyebrows!" She says she takes care of hers with what she calls a "soap brush thing."

"Yes, it's a thing," she says with a laugh. "It's a very big thing. It's where you take a brow brush or a spoolie and you put it in a bar of soap and then you push your brows up and that's what makes them bushy. Yeah." She pauses. "By the way, I did not invent that. I'm going to get sued for claiming I invented that!"

Josie Totah photographed at Dust Studios in Los Angeles, CA on April 9, 2022. Credit: Sami Drasin

TikTok beauty trends aside, Totah says the best beauty advice she ever received came from her mom. "Growing up, my mother would tell me, 'If you don't think you're hot, no one will. It's all about you.' And I was like . . . 'Damn.'"

"I've learned that you are what makes you desirable and attractive. And that really changed the game for me. And it made me realize that it doesn't matter if I have whatever lip on or whatever liner on, or if I have makeup on at all. It's me — it's my soul that makes me beautiful. And I have to keep reminding myself that."