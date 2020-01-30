Savannah Guthrie Accidentally Wore Her Dress Backwards for Today Show Broadcast

Savannah Guthrie made the best of a fashion accident on Thursday morning’s Today broadcast.

In a hilarious Instagram post on Thursday, the Today co-anchor revealed that she had mistakenly put her dress on backward and that it was “too late to change it” before she went on the air.

Guthrie, 48, also joked about the dress during the show. The co-anchor explained that she was “distracted” and had been awake since 3:30 a.m. — and even flipped her collar open to show her co-hosts that the tag was in the front of her dress.

“So that happened,” Guthrie joked. “Well, there’s always next year.”

Earlier this month, the journalist returned to the Today show after undergoing extensive eye surgery in December to fix a tear in her retina. After a difficult recovery process, Guthrie recently opened up about her fears that her temporary vision loss would become permanent.

“Over time, I started to wonder, well, what’s going on here? Is this really going to get better? And, the very last day before I had the surgery, was probably my darkest moment,” Guthrie said on The Dr. Oz Show. “I’d been living with it, three weeks doing the show, not be able to see out of one eye. I could feel that my vision just started to close in and it started to get black.”

Guthrie suffered the eye injury after her 3-year-old son Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train. Her eye doctors initially tried to fix the tear with less-invasive laser surgery but determined that retinal surgery — which requires a grueling recovery period — was the only way.

“I’m so happy that I was able to do it,” the Today co-anchor said of the surgery. “If my eyesight doesn’t get any better than this, I’m so lucky I can see out of both eyes. I know I’m really lucky.”

When Guthrie returned to the Today show alongside co-host Hoda Kotb earlier this month, she expressed her gratitude for the successful surgery.

“When I say ‘Good to see you,’ I really mean it,” Guthrie said while addressing viewers.

“I gotta tell you, it feels so good to have you sitting right here,” responded Kotb.