Savannah Guthrie Shows Her Support for Health Care Workers Through Her 'Thank You' Sweater

Savannah Guthrie is showing her appreciation for health care workers putting their lives at risk as they treat patients during the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Today show co-anchor, 48, shared a selfie on Instagram wearing a bright orange cashmere Lingua Franca sweater embroidered with the word “thank you” across the torso in English, Spanish, French and Chinese.

“Saying thank you to all the frontline workers around the world. Wish the sweater could fit every language 🧡,” Guthrie said in the caption on Instagram.

To help raise funds for the World Health Organization’s work to track and understand the spread of the virus, Lingua Franca is donating 20% of the sales of each sweater to the COVID-19 Response Fund. “Portion of the proceeds goes to COVID19 relief efforts,” Guthrie added in her caption.

Earlier this month, the Today co-anchor snapped a selfie wearing a homemade polkadot face mask that her next-door-neighbor made and planned to donate to frontline workers.

“My neighbor sewed this mask for me — isn’t it cute? She is sewing them as fast as she can for frontline workers out of the goodness of her heart. I’m smiling underneath!! #loveyourneighbor,” she said.

For the last several weeks, the Today team has had to adjust to unusual working arrangements for the daily broadcast of the morning show. While Guthrie’s co-anchor Hoda Kotb has been one of the only employees still reporting to work at NBC’s midtown Manhattan studio (apart from the 9 o’clock hour’s Craig Melvin, the security guard and a cameraman working four cameras at once from a control room), Guthrie has been filming from her home.

“It’s just so surreal to be working from home, broadcasting from home and trying to figure out schooling at home with the kids,” Guthrie, who is staying at her upstate New York home with her husband Michael Feldman and kids Vale, 5, and Charlie, 3, told PEOPLE exclusively. “So, like everyone, just trying to juggle this new normal.”

As of April 24, there have been at least 868,954 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 44,572 coronavirus-related deaths.

