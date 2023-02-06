Lifestyle Style Savannah Guthrie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Her Hair Transformation: 'Chopped' The Today show co-anchor worked with her hairstylist, Kelly O'Neill, for a shorter bob cut By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 6, 2023 06:04 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Savannah Guthrie/Instagram Next in beauty news: Savannah Guthrie's chic new bob cut! The Today show broadcast journalist, 51, started her week by getting a haircut, and in behind-the-scenes Instagram Stories shared Monday, she teased the new style before the big reveal. Guthrie first posted a photo of her chopped-off strands scattered on the floor, which became a pile of hair in the second snapshot. After sharing a candid pic of Today show hairstylist Kelly O'Neill styling her hair, Guthrie teased the length of her shorter 'do with a selfie captioned, "CHOPPED." It was only in the last selfie of the two that a full view of Guthrie's haircut — a wavy chin-length bob parted in the middle — can be seen. Savannah Guthrie Got Her First Tattoo with Friend Drew Barrymore: 'I Actually Haven't Told My Mom!' Savannah Guthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie Reveals Which 'Today' Show Hairstyle She Regrets: 'What Was I Thinking?' The Princess Power producer has been on the NBC news show for over a decade, and in 2021 she celebrated her 10-year Today show anniversary by looking back at her on-screen hair moments — some of which she'd never revisit again. When asked by then co-host Dylan Dreyer if there's a look she'd want to bring back, Guthrie joked, "No, mostly it's like, 'Never try that again.' Mostly it's like, 'What was I thinking?!' " Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Savannah Guthrie. Peter Kramer/NBC/Getty Savannah Guthrie Dyed Her Own Hair at Home – with Her Colorist Rita Hazan on FaceTime! There's also one particular hairstyle in her roster she remembers with regret: the auburn red hue she rocked in 2013. "I don't know why I thought I needed to dye my hair red that one time," she recalled. "I just went out one day and dyed it red one day and came in [to the show] the next day and all the bosses were like 'Oh, looks good.' "