Savannah Guthrie Reveals Which Today Show Hairstyle She Regrets: 'What Was I Thinking?'

The Today anchor said she went red "just for fun" back in 2013, but doesn't consider it one of her favorites today

"No, mostly it's like, 'Never try that again.' Mostly it's like, 'What was I thinking?!'" she joked, when co-host Dylan Dryer asked if there's a look from the past decade that she wants to revisit.

Reflecting on one of her least favorite phases in 2013, the television personality, 49, said, "I don't know why I thought I needed to dye my hair red that one time."

"I just went out one day and dyed it red one day and came in [to the show] the next day and all the bosses were like 'Oh, looks good,'" she remembered, hilariously re-enacting their nervous smiles.

Savannah Guthrie appears on NBC News' "Today" show Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC/Getty

Guthrie debuted her hair change during a Today broadcast in August of 2013. "I went red," she told Al Rocker and Natalie Morales (her co-anchors at the time). "It's my natural color — not!"

"We love it," Morales replied, adding that the subtle auburn shade was a great end-of-summer choice. "It will be fall soon."

Guthrie explained that she did it "just for fun, just a change" at the time.

Savannah Guthrie

On Monday, the star's two kids — 6½-year-old daughter Vale and 4-year-old son Charles "Charley" Max— and husband Michael Feldman joined her on the set of Today with her co-hosts and she celebrated 10 years of being with the show.

"We actually have a little bit of cake, so we're gonna have some special people bring it out," says Hoda Kotb, as Charley and Vale run to Guthrie, who lights up at the sight of her children, hugging them both and situating her son on her lap.

Savannah Guthrie's kids surprise her on Today show Credit: Nathan Congleton/TODAY

"Now all my dreams came true," she says, adding to her co-hosts, "Now my whole family is here." Guthrie then asked her little ones if they "have anything to say" to the cameras, but both adorably stay shy during the segment while wearing face masks.

"This is a real blessing," Guthrie said, as Kotb points out Feldman getting "teary-eyed" during the family moment.

The journalist joined the morning show's third hour in 2011 after working as a White House correspondent and chief legal analyst for NBC News. She was named Today's co-anchor the following year, in 2012.

"I remember it well," Guthrie told PEOPLE of joining the show a decade ago. "I remember when I first came to New York to join the third hour, the nine o'clock hour. And it was just — I kind of couldn't really believe that it was happening and I couldn't believe how fun my job was. I mean, not that covering politics or being on the campaign trail isn't fun. There's obviously a lot that I loved about it. But the Today Show is so iconic, and to get to be part of it was just a pinch me moment that has been continuing for 10 years."