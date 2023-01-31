Savannah Guthrie Got Her First Tattoo with Friend Drew Barrymore: 'I Actually Haven't Told My Mom!'

The broadcast journalist and daytime TV host made their friendship permanent with new tattoos

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 31, 2023
Savannah Guthrie attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party; Drew Barrymore attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic; John Lamparski/WireImage

TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore just took their friendship to the tattoo parlor!

The duo, who are both producers on Netflix's new children's show Princess Power, got inked together when they were with each other promoting the new series, Guthrie told her co-hosts live on TODAY, Jan. 31.

According to the TV host, the friends had been "talking about doing this for a year" and finally "did a thing," as Barrymore jokingly told Guthrie over text after they got tatted.

Both the stars opted to get a design representing their families in individual ways.

Guthrie got the words "all my love" inked horizontally across her forearm. The dainty tattoo was done with a single needle to keep it light and thin.

The saying is from a handwritten love note Guthrie's father wrote for her mother, saying, "This is an exact carbon copy of my father's handwriting, 'all my love,' he wrote a love letter to my mom, and this is his writing," she explained. "And so, That's the first time in my life, I'm 51 years old, that I've had a tattoo, that I ever wanted a tattoo… And it's not only his writing, so he's with me, but I'm trying to make it my mantra for life."

However, despite the deep family meaning behind her new ink, Guthrie jokingly said on the show, "I actually haven't told my mom… mom I got a tattoo," to which her co-host Hoda laughed and responded, "You just did!"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" data-inlink="true">Savannah Guthrie</a> Got Her First Tattoo with Friend Drew Barrymore
NBC NEWS / TODAY

Barrymore stayed with the theme of family for her new tat; however, choosing to get one centered around her kids. The actor and daytime talk show host got three thin outlines of sardines drawn on her forearm underneath her tattoo of the word "BREATHE."

Guthrie briefly mentioned that they represent her and her kids, Olive and Frankie. But, she wanted to let Barrymore tell her own story to get into the specifics of the new body art.

The duo's new children's show is inspired by Guthrie's New York Times bestselling children's book Princesses Wear Pants and follows princesses of four mythical fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice "Bea" Blueberry, Rita Raspberry, and Penelope "Penny" Pineapple, as they join forces to help make their world a better place for girls like them.

"I am happy to pay that positive energy forward by introducing Princess Power to our next generation of amazing girls who can make the world a better place through practicing kindness and taking action together, crown or no crown!" Barrymore told PEOPLE about the new project.

