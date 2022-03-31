Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Savannah Guthrie sustained the injury during an "unfortunate little accident” on Wednesday night according to her Today cohost Hoda Kotb

Savannah Guthrie Hosts Today in Fuzzy Slippers After Spraining Her Toe: 'May Never Go Back'

Savannah Guthrie was wearing some very comfy footwear on Thursday's episode of the Today show.

The journalist, 50, hosted the NBC morning show while donning a pair of fuzzy grey criss-cross slippers, after spraining her toe the night before.

"I think I broke it," Guthrie said on the show, explaining why she couldn't go out to Today's famed plaza with co-anchor Hota Kotb and Today team members Al Rocker and Carson Daly. "I stubbed it so hard, it might be broken. We literally taped it ourselves It just hurts to walk. I can sit and stand, but [can't walk]."

She addressed it later in the show too during a cooking segment with chef Evan Funke. "I'm going to have a sip of wine," she told Funke, as he cooked cacio e pepe. "My toe hurts."

After Today, Guthrie shared photos of her from the show to her Instagram account, confirming it was just a sprain.

"Sprained toe silver lining — doing the show in slippers," she captioned the post. "I may never go back."

In her gallery of photos, Guthrie showed her foot propped up on a toilet seat. "This little piggy cried all the way home," she wrote on Instagram Stories, as she iced her foot.

Hairstylist Kelly O'Neill helped, taping up Guthrie's toes.

"Anchoring in slippers izzzz niiiiiiice," Guthrie joked in another pic.

Guthrie didn't link the slippers she wore on Today, but the mother of two — who shares daughter Vale, 7, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 5,, with husband Michael Feldman — appeared to be wearing a design very similar to the Parlovable Cross Band Slippers.

The popular Amazon seller is made with soft faux rabbit hair that provides all-around comfort. And for even more cozy support, the insoles are made with memory foam. Shoppers say the cross band top makes the slippers breathable, so even though they're furry, their wearable year-round.

Most of all, users love them, with 19,397 five-star ratings. The slippers come in eight colors that are available in three sizes (the brand recommends sizing up if you wear a half size). Prices vary between $19.99 - $22.99.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Guthrie has worked through injury. She previously hosted Today, wearing glasses while recovering from multiple eye surgeries to repair the retina in her right eye, which tore in November 2019 while she was playing with Charley.