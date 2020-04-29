Savannah Guthrie Dyed Her Own Hair at Home – with Her Colorist Rita Hazan on FaceTime!

The Today show co-anchor joined the long list of celebs who are coloring their hair during the coronavirus pandemic

After social distancing at her upstate New York home for the past few weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Savannah Guthrie decided it was about time to take a stab at coloring her own hair — but not without the virtual help of celebrity colorist Rita Hazan!

While Guthrie’s Today co-anchors Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager both did their at-home hair transformations in real-time during the NBC morning show, the news anchor chose to dye her roots off-camera. But she still made sure to share a behind-the-scenes look with her Instagram followers as Hazan guided her through the process via FaceTime.

“Let’s do this. Coloring hair at home is easy with Charley on my arm and @ritahazan,” Guthrie said, joking that her 3-year-old son was assisting her.

With her hair clipped into sections and what appeared to be a customized hair color formula in front of her, Guthrie talked to Hazan over FaceTime to make sure she applied the dye in the right places so her color turned out great.

The star’s friends and fans cheered her on in the comments of her Instagram post. Today contributor Jill Martin said: “Ha! Just got my color today….hope i got the right color … 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

One fan wished her good luck and said she planned on coloring her own hair too. “I’m sure you will look beautiful! I just picked up my Covid care package from my stylist so I will be doing the same ❤️.”

“Look at you! Way to go girl,” another fan wrote.

When it comes to dyeing your hair yourself, longtime hairstylist and founder and CEO of ColorProof Color Care Authority Jim Markham suggests first getting in touch with your colorist for advice. “They know your hair type and needs,” Markham told PEOPLE. “Hair color is a tricky science and best left to professionals, however in desperate times, make sure to do your research, select your ideal brand and best shade, and thoroughly read all the instructions before starting to avoid mishaps.

As for choosing the correct box color, Markham adds: “Choose one that does not stray too far from your natural color. A good rule of thumb is to stay within a half a shade to one shade lighter than your natural color.”

