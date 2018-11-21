Savannah Guthrie Claps Back at Today Show Viewer Who Blamed Producers for Her 'Fugly' Dress

Karen Mizoguchi
November 20, 2018 08:39 PM

After one fan expressed distaste over Savannah Guthrie‘s wardrobe, the Today show co-host hit back and defended her sartorial choice.

On Tuesday’s show, Guthrie, 46, opted for a rose-colored long sleeve dress by Derek Lam, which a viewer described as “fugly” on Twitter. “@SavannahGuthrie Don’t the producers @TODAYshow have any wardrobe standards? It’s one thing that you often wear odd choices, but today’s dress wins the prize for #FUGLY. #WhatWereYouThinking?” the critic’s since-deleted tweet said.

Guthrie soon responded, writing: “I dress myself! Don’t blame the producers!”

Actress Mindy Kaling supported Guthrie and commented, “I love your outfits! Literally wish there was a website to find out what everything is.” Guthrie thanked Kaling, writing, “You’re the cutest ever. Let’s share a closet.”

And figure skater Adam Rippon applauded Guthrie’s response, commenting: “Omg. I love you so much.”

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Says the Keto Diet Made Her ‘Mind Sharp’ But Left Her Body with ‘Less Energy’

In another tweet, the mother of two also laughed off other negative comments about her dress. “Twitter in a nutshell,” Guthrie wrote along with a laughing emoji.

This is not the first time Guthrie has clapped back at viewers and fans.

In May, the longtime NBC anchor jokingly said she was ready for a wardrobe change after some viewers thought she looked pregnant on camera.

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Responds After Viewers Think She Looks Pregnant: ‘It Is Just the Dress’

Guthrie clarified matters after receiving tweets and comments congratulating her for having a baby on the way. “It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it,” Guthrie tweeted.

But the journalist revealed she wasn’t offended because the comments were so kind.

“They mean well,” Guthrie said during the Today show the next day. “We have the best viewers, they’re so nice, and they were so cute. They’re like, ‘Congratulations!’, and I’m like, ‘Congratulations on my second gym membership that I need to obviously go to.’ ”

