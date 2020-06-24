Savannah Guthrie Defends Her On-Air Hairstyle After Critic Calls It 'Distracting' and 'Unkempt'

"We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic. And yes it shows!" the Today anchor said on Twitter

Savannah Guthrie is missing her glam squad.

On Tuesday, the Today show anchor, 48, responded to a social media user who said her natural hair was “distracting” during a recent broadcast, admitting that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced her to take matters into her own hands.

“@SavannahGuthrie Cmon. With what they pay you, can't you afford a hair stylist? I love the natural unkempt look but its distracting on @NBCNews national news," the person wrote on Twitter.

Guthrie replied: "We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic. And yes it shows!"

Fans quickly came to Guthrie's defense, thanking the news anchor for her hard work and at-home broadcasts amid the global health crisis.

"You’re a role model to so many of us with or without your hair and makeup team. Thank you for your hard work. Enjoyed the newscast tonight," one person said.

A second added, "Women reporters and anchors do their best to look good and it never seems to be enough 🤷🏻‍♀️. It’s not easy no matter the paycheck size. Savannah works hard and looks great."

The social media user who sparked the conversation later apologized for critiquing Guthrie's appearance, tweeting, "I didn't mean to be mean. I worked in television for 32 years. I was just surprised that the makeup artists would let the hair slide on national tv for two days. You do look great. Its the hair that needs a little love. We love you in Puerto Rico! #mujeresalpoder"

In April, the NBC anchor spoke to PEOPLE about trying to maintain her normal morning routine while cooped up inside during the pandemic — even though she is "wearing loose fitting pants and no shoes" around the house like the rest of us.

Guthrie said she already knew how to do her own glam after years of working lower profile broadcast news jobs, but joked she's "a little stuck in the 80s and 90s" when it comes to hair and makeup trends.