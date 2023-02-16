Savannah Chrisley Says It's 'Really Weird' Seeing Dad Todd with Gray Hair in Prison

"He's definitely used some color over the years," Savannah Chrisley said of her dad Todd after visiting him in prison for the first time, where she was surprised to see his gray hair

By
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on February 16, 2023 05:38 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Todd Chrisley is having trouble maintaining his signature look from prison.

After his daughter Savannah Chrisley recently paid a visit to her incarcerated parents, she opened up about her reaction to seeing her father, 53, with gray hair instead of the Chrisley family blond for which he's become known since Chrisley Knows Best premiered on USA in 2014.

"I will say it's really weird seeing him with gray hair," said Savannah, 25, on her Unlocked podcast. "Like, really weird. He's definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

She explained that after visiting her parents for the first time in prison, she has "so much hope and so much restored strength" for the future and has realized "this isn't the end."

"And I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change," added Savannah. "Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: TV personalities Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)
Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

A federal judge sentenced Todd and Julie Chrisley, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while Julie has begun her seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. Both parties will be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their respective sentences.

Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case. Meanwhile, Savannah is taking care of her younger brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10. But the experience has been a challenge for her.

"The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff," she recently shared on Unlocked. "I just sat down on the floor and started crying."

She added, "I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she's done for all her life."

Chloe, however, has reassured Savannah that she's been doing "a pretty good job."

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.

